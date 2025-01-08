CME Group To Launch Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures And Options

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its plans to launch physically-delivered Hard Red Spring Wheat futures and options in early Q2 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

"By adding Hard Red Spring Wheat futures and options, market participants will now be able to manage price risk across every major type of wheat on one exchange and all cleared in a single clearing house," said John Ricci, Managing Director and Global Head of Agricultural Products at CME Group.

"In addition to providing important capital efficiencies and increased spread capabilities, our new physically-delivered Hard Red Spring Wheat futures contract will also have enhanced specifications and be delivered through shipping certificates, maximizing flexibility for commercial participants. We will also be launching options at the same time – offering clients another important tool to manage risk in the wheat market."

CME Group Wheat futures and options trading volumes increased 10% last year to an ADV of 229K, helping to drive an all-time ADV record of 1.7M across all CME Group agricultural products.

Hard Red Spring Wheat futures and options will be listed by and subject to the rules of CBOT. For more information, and to stay up to date on additional information as it becomes available, please visit here.