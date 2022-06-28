CME Group To Launch Event Contracts On September 19

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch event contracts on September 19 , pending regulatory review.

Designed especially for the retail audience, these contracts will allow individuals to trade their views on daily up or down price moves in some of the world's most widely quoted benchmark futures markets, beginning with E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Nasdaq-100, E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average, E-mini Russell 2000, crude oil, natural gas, gold, silver, copper and Euro FX.

These new daily options on futures contracts will offer short-term trading opportunities for individuals seeking to take a position on daily price moves and will allow participants to know their maximum profit or loss when entering a trade. Each event contract is valued up to $20 per contract.

For more information on this product, please see: www.cmegroup.com/eventcontracts.