CME Group To Launch E-mini Nasdaq-100 Monday And Wednesday Weekly Options On April 12

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it will expand its suite of E-mini Nasdaq-100 options with the launch of Monday and Wednesday Weekly options on April 12, pending regulatory review. These new options contracts will complement the existing Friday Weekly, End-of-Month and Quarterly options on E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures.
"The addition of Monday and Wednesday Weekly options builds on our longstanding partnership with Nasdaq, and directly responds to growing demand for more short-dated options on our deep, liquid underlying E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "Weekly options provide our clients with added flexibility and precision to hedge or trade around economic announcements and other market-moving events. By expanding the number of expirations per week, we're providing market participants with more cost-effective tools for fine tuning their equity market exposure."
"The Nasdaq-100 index has been empowering investors for more than 20 years now to gain exposure to the world's most innovative companies," said Sean Wasserman, Vice President and Global Head of Index & Advisor Solutions with Nasdaq. "Our work with CME Group expanding the availability of weekly options provides investors with more flexibility in managing risk."
Similar to their counterparts, these new weekly options will be European-style, with a 4 p.m. ET expiry on Mondays and Wednesdays. These contracts are E-mini sized option contracts with a $20 multiplier. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Monday and Wednesday Weekly options will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME.
For more information on E-mini Nasdaq-100 Weekly options, please see: www.cmegroup.com/nasdaqweeklyoptions.