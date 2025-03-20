CME Group To Launch BrokerTec U.S. Treasury Central Limit Order Book In Chicago To Streamline Trading Between Cash And Futures Markets

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch a second BrokerTec central limit order book (CLOB) for cash U.S. Treasuries in Q3 2025. In an industry-first, the new CLOB will be co-located in Chicago next to CME Group's deeply liquid U.S. Treasury futures and options markets to support trading between cash and derivatives markets.

"As clients navigate this period of heightened uncertainty and record debt issuance, U.S. Treasury spread trading continues to drive price discovery and liquidity across cash, futures and repo markets," said Mike Dennis, Global Head of Fixed Income, CME Group. "By launching a new trading venue, we will bring the full U.S. Treasury ecosystem closer together, delivering simplicity and efficiency for global market participants."

"Until now, clients have had to manage the intricacies of deploying relative value strategies between New York and Chicago markets, which can lead to legging risk," said John Edwards, Global Head of BrokerTec. "Our new CLOB will greatly enhance the client experience for cash versus futures strategies. By allowing smaller notional sizes and adjusting minimum price increments, it will also enable smaller firms to participate in spread trading, broadening and deepening the liquidity pool and increasing matching opportunities."

BrokerTec's existing New York-based CLOB will remain its primary venue for price discovery in cash U.S. Treasuries, with February 2025 average daily notional volume (ADNV) of $113 billion. The second Chicago CLOB, operated by BrokerTec Americas LLC, will complement this offering by focusing on relative value strategies. Clients will be able to trade all seven of BrokerTec's on-the-run benchmark U.S. Treasuries in smaller notional sizes to align with the futures market, and at tighter price increments of 1/16th of a 32nd, to allow for more precise hedging.

Available on Globex, the new venue leverages the existing BrokerTec API and can be accessed via clients' existing CME Group connectivity. It will be available for client testing beginning on April 27, 2025.

BrokerTec is a leading marketplace for benchmark cash U.S. Treasuries and U.S. and EU repo transactions. On March 3, 2025, it set an all-time single-day volume record of $1.05 trillion in ADNV traded across its dealer-to-dealer CLOB, dealer-to-client request-for-quote, and streaming platforms.

CME Group's U.S. Treasury futures and options hit an all-time daily volume record on February 25, with 40,664,890 contracts traded.

For more information, visit https://www.cmegroup.com/chicago-CLOB.