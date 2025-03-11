CME Group To Launch Bloomberg Commodity (BCOM) Subindex Futures On March 31

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to launch Bloomberg Commodity (BCOM) Subindex futures on March 31, pending regulatory review.

BCOM Subindex futures will be available across seven leading commodity index sectors, providing investors with the ability to express their views around sector-specific asset volatility on their portfolios, including:

BCOM Agriculture Subindex futures

BCOM Grains Subindex futures

BCOM Livestock Subindex futures

BCOM Petroleum Subindex futures

BCOM Energy Subindex futures

BCOM All Metals Subindex futures

BCOM Precious Metals Subindex futures

"Building on the success and liquidity of BCOM futures, these new contracts will provide market participants with seven additional ways to capture commodity index sector exposure," said Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Index Products at CME Group. "In today's markets, commodity risk management is as important as ever, and these new tools will help traders to hedge against adverse price moves or pursue opportunities in these markets. The addition of BCOM Subindex futures will also offer clients greater potential to access capital and margin efficiencies when implementing commodity index trading strategies."

"Bloomberg is excited to support CME Group's expansion of investible commodity products and introduction of BCOM Subindex futures," said Umesh Gajria, Global Head of Index Linked Products, Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "The launch reflects the growing usage of BCOM-based strategies and offers investors new ways to manage sector-specific risks across key commodity segments."

BCOM Subindex futures will join the growing suite of CME Group BCOM products, including BCOM futures and options, BCOM swaps and BCOM Roll Select futures. Year-to-date trading highlights include:

Average daily volume of 3,800 contracts, up 230% year-over-year

Open interest of 268,000 contracts ( $3.4 billion in notional), up 64% year-over-year

BCOM Subindex futures will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on these products, please visit www.cmegroup.com/bcomsubindex.