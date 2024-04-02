Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CME Group €STR Options To Launch On May 20

Date 02/04/2024

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch options on Euro short-term rate (€STR) futures on May 20, 2024. 

"Our new €STR options will help clients more precisely manage their risk as expectations around European interest rate decisions continue to shift," said Mark Rogerson, EMEA Head of Interest Rate Products, CME Group. "This launch is the next step in the development of our robust €STR marketplace and builds on the growing liquidity and participation in our €STR futures."

CME Group launched the industry's first €STR futures on October 31, 2022 as a complement to SOFR futures. The company recently increased order book depth by 79%, while reducing bid-ask spreads by 31% and facilitated the final settlement of €STR market's largest ever futures expiration amounting to over 14,000 contracts last month.

€STR options will be listed by and subject to the rules of CME Group. For more information, please visit our product page here.

