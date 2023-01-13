CME Group SOFR Futures And Options Trade A Record 7.56 Million Contracts On January 12

- Record 7,558,467 SOFR-based contracts traded, with record open interest of 35,698,298 contracts
br>
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced new milestones in the growth of its SOFR derivatives contracts, with a single-day record of 7,558,467 SOFR futures and options traded and record open interest (OI) of 35,698,298 contracts on
"Our SOFR futures and options complex continues to grow, and yesterday's records in volume and open interest validate that SOFR is the most robust and well-designed
In the first two weeks of
Globally, SOFR futures and options markets include broad participation from global banks, hedge funds, asset managers, principal trading firms and other types of traders.
SOFR futures and options are listed with and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on SOFR futures and options, please visit www.cmegroup.com/sofr.