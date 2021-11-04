CME Group Signs 10-Year Partnership With Google Cloud To Transform Global Derivatives Markets Through Cloud Adoption - Companies To Co-Innovate To Deliver Expanded Access, New Products, And More Efficiencies For All Market Participants - Google Also Makes $1B Equity Investment In CME Group

CME Group and Google Cloud today announced a 10-year strategic partnership to accelerate
"Through this long-term partnership with
Under the agreement, CME Group will migrate its technology infrastructure to
- Expanding access: Using
CME Groupwill be able to scale its infrastructure, while increasing access for more market participants, optimizing costs, and helping onboard new users more easily and quickly.
- Creating real-time data and analytics capabilities:
CME Groupprovide clients with on-demand information and toolkits for developing models, algorithms, and real-time risk management.
- Introducing new products and services: With
CME Groupwill co-innovate new products, such as risk mitigation tools, analytics services, and user-centric platforms. The two companies will also continue to explore ways to work together on go-to-market initiatives that deliver new innovations for CME Group'scustomers.
- Increasing efficiencies: By moving to the cloud,
CME Groupwill be able to streamline operations, optimize its IT infrastructure, and automate non-trading operations.
- Driving resiliency in the financial markets ecosystem: As
CME Group'strusted cloud provider,
"CME Group has a century-long track record of helping investors access new markets and is known for innovation in financial markets," said
To help facilitate the cloud migration for