CME Group Sets New Daily Volume Record Of 67.1 Million Contracts, Driven By Interest Rate And U.S. Treasury Markets

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported it reached a new, single-day volume record of 67,124,571 contracts traded on February 25 . This surpasses the previous record of 66,256,756 contracts set on March 13, 2023 .

The company also hit new daily volume records in its deeply liquid interest rate complex on February 25 :

Interest Rate futures and options – 50,924,122 contracts

U.S. Treasury futures and options – 40,664,890 contracts

"Amid heightened uncertainty, market participants are turning to CME Group's deeply liquid futures and options, resulting in new records for our overall volume, interest rate complex and U.S. Treasury markets," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy . "As investors seek to protect their portfolios, CME Group remains focused on providing innovative risk management solutions and $60 billion in unparalleled capital efficiencies across asset classes, including $20 billion in daily margin savings in interest rates alone."