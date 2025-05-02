CME Group Sets New ADV Record Of 35.9 Million Contracts In April, Up 36% Year Over Year

Interest rate ADV grew 46% to 18.4 million contracts

Record monthly ADV in equity index and metals products

Record monthly international ADV of 10.9 million contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its April 2025 market statistics reached an all-time monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 35.9 million contracts, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

The company's interest rate ADV grew 46% to 18.4 million contracts in April, while its equity index and metals products set new monthly ADV records of 9.7 million contracts and 1 million contracts, respectively. CME Group also reached monthly volume records in SOFR futures (6 million contracts), Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures (2.3 million contracts), Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures (2 million contracts) and U.S. Treasury options (1.8 million contracts).

Additionally, the company's international ADV reached 10.9 million contracts for the first time ever in April, driven by record EMEA ADV of 7.8 million contracts, record Asia ADV of 2.6 million contracts and Latin American ADV of 235,000 contracts.

Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

April 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional April 2025 product highlights compared to April 2024: