CME Group Reports Second-Highest Monthly ADV Of 31.7 Million Contracts In August And Double-Digit Increases Across All Six Asset Classes

Record interest rate ADV of 18. 3 million contracts

Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV overall, including record volume for 2-year, 5-year and 30-year futures contracts

Record August ADV in equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and options products

Record international ADV of 8.9 million contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest monthly volume ever, with average daily volume (ADV) up 31% to 31.7 million contracts in August, driven by double-digit increases across all six asset classes.

The company's interest rate ADV reached a record 18.3 million contracts and its deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit an all-time monthly record ADV of 11.5 million contracts, including the highest volume ever for 2-year, 5-year and 30-year futures contracts. In addition, SOFR futures and options volume climbed 48% to 6.3 million contracts and the company's BrokerTec cash U.S. Treasury notional volume hit a year-to-date record of $249 billion on August 5 .

In addition, new August ADV records were set across equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and options products. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

August 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Record Interest Rate ADV of 18.3 million contracts

Record August Equity Index ADV of 7.5 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts

Record August Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts

Record August Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts

Metals ADV of 708,000 contracts

Additional August 2024 product highlights compared to August 2023 includes: