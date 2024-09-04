CME Group Reports Second-Highest Monthly ADV Of 31.7 Million Contracts In August And Double-Digit Increases Across All Six Asset Classes

- Record interest rate ADV of 18.3 million contracts
- Record
U.S. Treasuryfutures and options ADV overall, including record volume for 2-year, 5-year and 30-year futures contracts
- Record August ADV in equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and options products
- Record international ADV of 8.9 million contracts
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest monthly volume ever, with average daily volume (ADV) up 31% to 31.7 million contracts in August, driven by double-digit increases across all six asset classes.
The company's interest rate ADV reached a record 18.3 million contracts and its deeply liquid
In addition, new August ADV records were set across equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and options products. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.
- Record Interest Rate ADV of 18.3 million contracts
- Record August Equity Index ADV of 7.5 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts
- Record August Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts
- Record August Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts
- Metals ADV of 708,000 contracts
Additional
- Interest Rate ADV increased 41%
- Record
U.S. Treasuryfutures and options volume of 11.5 million contracts
- Record August Interest Rate options ADV of 3.3 million contracts
- Record 5-Year
U.S.Treasury Note futures ADV of 2.8 million contracts
- Record 2-Year
U.S.Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.6 million contracts
- Record 30-Year
U.S.Treasury Note futures ADV of 708,000 contracts
- SOFR futures and options ADV increased 48% to 6.3 million contracts
- Record
- Equity Index ADV increased 15%
- Record August Equity Index options ADV of 1.7 million contracts
- Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 36% to 1.6 million contracts
- E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 9% to 1.5 million contracts
- Micro E-mini
Dow Jonesfutures ADV increased 42% to 118,000 contracts
- Energy ADV increased 22%
- Record August Energy options ADV of 429,000 contracts
Henry Hub Natural Gasfutures ADV increased 22% to 458,000 contracts
- WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 60% to 217,000 contracts
- Agricultural ADV increased 19%
- Record Feeder Cattle futures ADV of 23,000 contracts
- Corn futures ADV increased 36% to 435,000 contracts
- Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 31% to 163,000 contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV increased 36%
- Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 47% to 199,000 contracts
- Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 41% to 98,000 contracts
- Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 44% to 75,000 contracts
- Metals ADV increased 43%
- Metals options ADV increased 119% to 125,000 contracts
-
Micro Goldfutures ADV increased 170% to 124,000 contracts
- Gold options ADV increased 127% to 96,000 contracts
- Record International ADV of 8.9 million contracts, with record
EMEA ADVof 6.5 million contracts, Asia ADV up 37% and Latin America ADV up 18%
- Micro Products ADV
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3 million contracts represented 41% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3% of overall Energy ADV
- Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 53,000 contracts and Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 585% to 48,000 contracts
- BrokerTec
U.S. Treasurynotional volume reached $249 billionon August 5, the highest level year-to-date, and U.S.Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 1% to $295 billion
- Record single-day volume of
$13.5Bfor FX Link on August 5
- Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending
July 2024were $71.8 billionfor cash collateral and $160.8 billionfor non-cash collateral