CME Group Reports Second-Highest July ADV Of 21.9 Million Contracts - Record Monthly ADV In Cryptocurrency Products

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest July average daily volume (ADV) of 21.9 million contracts. The company set a July ADV record in 2024 with 24.8 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.
July 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:
- Interest Rate ADV of 10.8 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 5.5 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.4 million contracts
- Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts
- Metals ADV of 783,000 contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 747,000 contracts
- Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 302,000 contracts ($13.6 billion notional)
Additional July 2025 product highlights compared to July 2024:
- Interest Rate ADV
- SOFR futures ADV increased 3% to 3.3 million contracts
- U.S. Treasury Bond options ADV increased 21% to 203,000 contracts
- Energy ADV
- NY Heating Oil futures ADV increased 29% to 218,000 contracts
- Energy options ADV increased 2% to 411,000 contracts
- Metals ADV
- Micro Gold futures ADV increased 92% to 203,000 contracts
- Cryptocurrency ADV
- Record monthly Micro Ether futures ADV of 175,000 contracts
- Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 22,000 contracts
- Micro Products ADV
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.2 million contracts represented 40% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.7% of overall Energy ADV
- BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 23% to $358.7 billion
- Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending June 2025 were $132.9 billion for cash collateral and $145.2 billion for non-cash collateral