CME Group Reports Second-Highest July ADV Of 21.9 Million Contracts - Record Monthly ADV In Cryptocurrency Products

Date 04/08/2025

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest July average daily volume (ADV) of 21.9 million contracts. The company set a July ADV record in 2024 with 24.8 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

July 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional July 2025 product highlights compared to July 2024:

  • Interest Rate ADV
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 3% to 3.3 million contracts
    • U.S. Treasury Bond options ADV increased 21% to 203,000 contracts
  • Energy ADV
    • NY Heating Oil futures ADV increased 29% to 218,000 contracts
    • Energy options ADV increased 2% to 411,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 92% to 203,000 contracts
  • Cryptocurrency ADV
    • Record monthly Micro Ether futures ADV of 175,000 contracts
    • Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 22,000 contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.2 million contracts represented 40% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.7% of overall Energy ADV
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 23% to $358.7 billion
  • Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending June 2025 were $132.9 billion for cash collateral and $145.2 billion for non-cash collateral
