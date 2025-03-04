CME Group Reports Record Monthly ADV Of 33.1 Million Contracts In February, With Growth Across All Asset Classes

Record monthly ADV for interest rate complex and U.S. Treasury markets

Record monthly international ADV of 9.5 million contracts

Record February ADV in agricultural and cryptocurrency products

SOFR futures ADV up 15% to 4.3 million contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its February 2025 market statistics set a new monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 33.1 million contracts, an increase of 12% year-over-year. In addition, its deeply liquid interest rate complex reached a monthly ADV record of 19.2 million contracts, driven by record monthly U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 13 million contracts and a 15% increase in SOFR futures volume. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.





February 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional February 2025 product highlights compared to February 2024: