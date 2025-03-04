Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

CME Group Reports Record Monthly ADV Of 33.1 Million Contracts In February, With Growth Across All Asset Classes

Date 04/03/2025

  • Record monthly ADV for interest rate complex and U.S. Treasury markets
  • Record monthly international ADV of 9.5 million contracts
  • Record February ADV in agricultural and cryptocurrency products
  • SOFR futures ADV up 15% to 4.3 million contracts 

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its February 2025 market statistics set a new monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 33.1 million contracts, an increase of 12% year-over-year. In addition, its deeply liquid interest rate complex reached a monthly ADV record of 19.2 million contracts, driven by record monthly U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 13 million contracts and a 15% increase in SOFR futures volume. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

February 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional February 2025 product highlights compared to February 2024:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 11%
    • Record monthly U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 13 million contracts
    • Record monthly 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 3.6 million contracts
    • Record monthly 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 3.1 million contracts
    • Record monthly 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.7 million contracts
    • Record monthly 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV of 1.3 million contracts
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 15% to 4.3 million contracts
  • Equity Index ADV increased 9%
    • Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 30% to 1.6 million contracts
    • Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 47% to 1.1 million contracts
    • Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 42% to 114,000 contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 11%
    • Record February Energy options ADV of 552,000 contracts
    • Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 16% to 676,000 contracts
    • Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 22% to 366,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV increased 15%
    • Corn futures ADV increased 28% to 586,000 contracts
    • Soybean futures ADV increased 9% to 318,000 contracts
    • Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 24% to 184,000 contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25%
    • Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 36% to 192,000 contracts
    • Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 55% to 115,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 33%
    • Record February Metals options ADV of 133,000 contracts
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 183% to 147,000 contracts
    • Gold options ADV increased 98% to 107,000 contracts
  • Cryptocurrency ADV increased 234%
    • Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 15,000 contracts
    • Micro Ether futures ADV increased 374% to 94,000 contracts
    • Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 209% to 76,000 contracts
  • Record monthly International ADV of 9.5 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 17% to 7 million contracts and Asia ADV up 22% to 2.1 million contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3 million contracts represented 40.9% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.3% of overall Energy ADV
  • BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 20% to €331.3 billion, U.S. Repo ADNV increased 8% to $323.8 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV and increased 5% to $112.5 billion
  • EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 15% to $70.1 billion and FX Link ADV increased 93% to 41,000 contracts ($3.6 billion notional per leg)
  • Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending January 2025 were $76.7 billion for cash collateral and $178.0 billion for non-cash collateral
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg