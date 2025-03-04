CME Group Reports Record Monthly ADV Of 33.1 Million Contracts In February, With Growth Across All Asset Classes

- Record monthly ADV for interest rate complex and U.S. Treasury markets
- Record monthly international ADV of 9.5 million contracts
- Record February ADV in agricultural and cryptocurrency products
- SOFR futures ADV up 15% to 4.3 million contracts
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its February 2025 market statistics set a new monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 33.1 million contracts, an increase of 12% year-over-year. In addition, its deeply liquid interest rate complex reached a monthly ADV record of 19.2 million contracts, driven by record monthly U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 13 million contracts and a 15% increase in SOFR futures volume. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.
February 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:
- Record monthly Interest Rate ADV of 19.2 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 7.2 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.8 million contracts
- Record February Agricultural ADV of 2.1 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.1 million contracts
- Metals ADV of 783,000 contracts
- Record February Cryptocurrency ADV of 221,000 contracts ($12.1 billion notional)
Additional February 2025 product highlights compared to February 2024:
- Interest Rate ADV increased 11%
- Record monthly U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 13 million contracts
- Record monthly 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 3.6 million contracts
- Record monthly 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 3.1 million contracts
- Record monthly 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.7 million contracts
- Record monthly 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV of 1.3 million contracts
- SOFR futures ADV increased 15% to 4.3 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV increased 9%
- Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 30% to 1.6 million contracts
- Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 47% to 1.1 million contracts
- Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 42% to 114,000 contracts
- Energy ADV increased 11%
- Record February Energy options ADV of 552,000 contracts
- Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 16% to 676,000 contracts
- Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 22% to 366,000 contracts
- Agricultural ADV increased 15%
- Corn futures ADV increased 28% to 586,000 contracts
- Soybean futures ADV increased 9% to 318,000 contracts
- Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 24% to 184,000 contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25%
- Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 36% to 192,000 contracts
- Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 55% to 115,000 contracts
- Metals ADV increased 33%
- Record February Metals options ADV of 133,000 contracts
- Micro Gold futures ADV increased 183% to 147,000 contracts
- Gold options ADV increased 98% to 107,000 contracts
- Cryptocurrency ADV increased 234%
- Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 15,000 contracts
- Micro Ether futures ADV increased 374% to 94,000 contracts
- Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 209% to 76,000 contracts
- Record monthly International ADV of 9.5 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 17% to 7 million contracts and Asia ADV up 22% to 2.1 million contracts
- Micro Products ADV
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3 million contracts represented 40.9% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.3% of overall Energy ADV
- BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 20% to €331.3 billion, U.S. Repo ADNV increased 8% to $323.8 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV and increased 5% to $112.5 billion
- EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 15% to $70.1 billion and FX Link ADV increased 93% to 41,000 contracts ($3.6 billion notional per leg)
- Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending January 2025 were $76.7 billion for cash collateral and $178.0 billion for non-cash collateral