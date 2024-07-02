CME Group Reports Record June And Q2 2024 Volumes, Reaching New Highs Across Multiple Asset Classes

- Record June ADV of 25.3 million contracts, up 8% year-over-year
- Record Q2 ADV of 26 million contracts, with growth in all asset classes
- Record June and Q2 ADV in
U.S. Treasuryfutures and options
- All-time monthly and quarterly records for Agricultural products
- Record Q2 international ADV of 7.8 million contracts
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its June and Q2 2024 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 25.3 million contracts for the month of June and a record 26 million contracts for Q2. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.
- Interest Rate ADV of 11.5 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 7 million contracts
- Options ADV of 5 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.5 million contracts
- Record Agricultural ADV of 2.2 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.4 million contracts
- Metals ADV of 700,000 contracts
Additional
- Interest Rate ADV increased 11%
- Record June
U.S. Treasuryfutures and options ADV of 7,004,169 contracts
- 10-Year
U.S.Treasury Note futures ADV increased 29% to 2 million contracts
- 10-Year
U.S.Treasury Note options ADV increased 78% to 931,000 contracts
- 2-Year
U.S.Treasury Note futures ADV increased 34% to 789,000 contracts
- Record June
- Options ADV increased 6%
- Interest Rate options ADV increased 3% to 2.5 million contracts
- Equity Index options ADV increased 10% to 1.5 million contracts
- Energy ADV increased 13%
Henry Hub Natural Gasfutures ADV increased 20% to 561,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gasoptions ADV increased 64% to 245,000 contracts
-
- Agricultural ADV increased 1%
- Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 221,398 contracts
- Record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 209,512 contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25%
- Record Canadian dollar futures ADV of 147,144 contracts
- Record Mexican peso futures ADV of 133,644 contracts
- Record Brazilian real futures ADV of 31,940 contracts
- Metals ADV increased 23%
- Silver futures ADV increased 36% to 110,000 contracts
-
Micro Goldfutures ADV increased 37% to 90,000 contracts
- Copper options ADV increased 172% to 14,000 contracts
- International ADV increased 19% to 8.1 million contracts, with
EMEA ADVup 27% to 5.8 million contracts
- Micro Products ADV
- Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 29,395 contracts
- Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 29% to 1.3M contracts
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.4 million contracts represented 34.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3% of overall Energy ADV
- BrokerTec
U.S.Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 13% to $304.4 billion
- Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending
May 2024were $75 billionfor cash collateral and $160 billionfor non-cash collateral
Q2 2024 highlights across asset classes compared to Q2 2023 include:
- Interest Rate ADV of 12.9 million contracts, an increase of 14%
- Record
U.S. Treasuryfutures and options ADV of 8,192,322 contracts
- Record 2-Year
U.S.Treasury Note futures ADV of 984,720 contracts
- Record 10-Year
U.S.Treasury Note options ADV of 929,667 contracts
- SOFR futures ADV increased 3% to 3.2 million contracts
- Record
- Equity Index ADV of 6.8 million contracts, an increase of 9%
- E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 27% to 1.5 million contracts
- Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 39% to 1.3 million contracts
- Record Q2 Options ADV of 5,151,961 contracts
- Equity Index options ADV increased 28% to 1.6 million contracts
- Energy options ADV increased 41% to 411,000 contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.4 million contracts, an increase of 16%
- WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 23% to 171,000 contracts
Henry Hub Natural Gasfutures ADV increased 20% to 500,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gasoptions ADV increased 54% to 226,000 contracts
- Record Agricultural ADV of 1,877,465 contracts
- Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 189,357 contracts
- Record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 185,709 contracts
- Record Kansas City HRW Wheat futures ADV of 79,715 contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.1 million contracts, an increase of 20%
- Record Canadian dollar futures ADV of 112,200 contracts
- Record Mexican peso futures ADV of 90,481 contracts
- Record
New Zealanddollar futures ADV of 36,053 contracts
- Record Brazilian real futures ADV of 24,457 contracts
- Metals ADV of 869,000 contracts, an increase of 42%
- Record Copper futures ADV of 147,729 contracts
- Record
Micro Silverfutures ADV of 25,216 contracts
-
Micro Goldfutures ADV increased 54% to 122,000 contracts
- Record International ADV of 8.1 million contracts, including record
EMEA ADVof 6.2 million contracts