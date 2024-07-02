CME Group Reports Record June And Q2 2024 Volumes, Reaching New Highs Across Multiple Asset Classes

Record June ADV of 25.3 million contracts, up 8% year-over-year

Record Q2 ADV of 26 million contracts, with growth in all asset classes

Record June and Q2 ADV in U.S. Treasury futures and options

All-time monthly and quarterly records for Agricultural products

Record Q2 international ADV of 7.8 million contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its June and Q2 2024 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 25.3 million contracts for the month of June and a record 26 million contracts for Q2. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

June 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 11.5 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7 million contracts

Options ADV of 5 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.5 million contracts

Record Agricultural ADV of 2.2 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.4 million contracts

Metals ADV of 700,000 contracts

Additional June 2024 product highlights compared to June 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 11% Record June U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 7,004,169 contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 29% to 2 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 78% to 931,000 contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 34% to 789,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 6% Interest Rate options ADV increased 3% to 2.5 million contracts Equity Index options ADV increased 10% to 1.5 million contracts

Energy ADV increased 13% Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 20% to 561,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 64% to 245,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 1% Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 221,398 contracts Record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 209,512 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25% Record Canadian dollar futures ADV of 147,144 contracts Record Mexican peso futures ADV of 133,644 contracts Record Brazilian real futures ADV of 31,940 contracts

Metals ADV increased 23% Silver futures ADV increased 36% to 110,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 37% to 90,000 contracts Copper options ADV increased 172% to 14,000 contracts

International ADV increased 19% to 8.1 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 27% to 5.8 million contracts

up 27% to 5.8 million contracts Micro Products ADV Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 29,395 contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 29% to 1.3M contracts Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.4 million contracts represented 34.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 13% to $304.4 billion

Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 13% to Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending May 2024 were $75 billion for cash collateral and $160 billion for non-cash collateral

Q2 2024 highlights across asset classes compared to Q2 2023 include: