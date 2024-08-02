CME Group Reports Record July ADV Of 24.8 Million Contracts, With Growth In All Asset Classes And Record Interest Rate ADV Of Nearly 12 Million Contracts

Average Daily Volume up 24% from July 2023

Record July ADV in interest rate, equity index, metals, agricultural and options products

Record July U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 6.6 million contracts

International ADV grew 2 8% to 7.6 million contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its July 2024 market statistics set a new July average daily volume (ADV) record of 24.8 million contracts, up 24% from July 2023 . The company's interest rate, equity index, metals, agricultural and options products also reached July ADV records, while its deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit a new July volume record of 6.6 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

July 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional July 2024 product highlights compared to July 2023 include: