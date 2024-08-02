CME Group Reports Record July ADV Of 24.8 Million Contracts, With Growth In All Asset Classes And Record Interest Rate ADV Of Nearly 12 Million Contracts

- Average Daily Volume up 24% from
July 2023
- Record July ADV in interest rate, equity index, metals, agricultural and options products
- Record July U.S.
Treasuryfutures and options ADV of 6.6 million contracts
- International ADV grew 28% to 7.6 million contracts
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its
- Record July Interest Rate ADV of 11.6 million contracts
- Record July Equity Index ADV of 7.4 million contracts
- Record July Options ADV of 5.1 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.5 million contracts
- Record July Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 959,000 contracts
- Record July Metals ADV of 765,000 million contracts
Additional
- Interest Rate ADV increased 23%
- Record July
U.S. Treasuryfutures and options volume of 6.6 million contracts
- Record July Interest Rate options ADV of 2.6 million contracts
- 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 32% to 2 million contracts
- 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 49% to 823,000 contracts
- 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 25% to 410,000 contracts
- Record July
- Equity Index ADV increased 36%
- Record July Equity Index options ADV of 1.6 million contracts
- Record E-mini Nasdaq-100 options volume of 101,000 contracts
- Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 62% to 1.6 million contracts
- E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 30% to 1.4 million contracts
- Energy ADV increased 25%
- Record July Energy options ADV of 401,000 contracts
Henry Hub Natural Gasfutures ADV increased 39% to 449,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gasoptions ADV increased 71% to 215,000 contracts
- Agricultural ADV increased 2%
- All-time monthly record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 223,000 contracts
- Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 26% to 175,000 contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV increased 9%
- New Zealand Dollar futures ADV increased 29% to 41,000 contracts
- Brazilian Real futures ADV increased 92% to 26,000 contracts
- Metals ADV increased 33%
- Record
July Metalsoptions ADV of 129,000 contracts
-
Micro Goldfutures ADV increased 68% to 106,000 contracts
- Gold options ADV increased 93% to 91,000 contracts
- Record
- Options ADV increased 21%
- International ADV increased 28% to 7.6 million contracts, with
EMEA ADVup 32%, Asia ADV up 18% and Latin America ADV up 4%
- Micro Products ADV
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.8 million contracts represented 38.6% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.7% of overall Energy ADV
- All-time monthly record Micro Ether futures ADV of 32,000 contracts
- BrokerTec
U.S. Treasurynotional volume reached $172 billionon July 31, representing the third highest day of trading on the platform in 2024, and U.S.Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 8% to $291 billion
- Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending
June 2024were $73.5 billionfor cash collateral and $160.8 billionfor non-cash collateral