CME Group Reports Record Annual ADV Of 28.1 Million Contracts In 2025, Up 6% Year Over Year

Record annual ADV in interest rate, energy, agricultural, metals and cryptocurrency products

Record annual ADV in U.S. Treasury and SOFR complexes

Record annual ADV reached outside the U.S.

Record Q4 and December ADV

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2025 market statistics, with record average daily volume (ADV) of 28.1 million contracts during the year, an increase of 6% over 2024. Q4 ADV reached a record 27.4 million contracts and December ADV reached a record 23.5 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Full-year 2025 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate Record annual U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 8.3 million contracts Record annual SOFR futures and options ADV of 5.4 million contracts Record annual 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.8 million contracts Record annual 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1 million contracts Record annual 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV of 971,000 contracts Record annual 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV of 495,000 contracts

Equity Index Record annual Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 1.6 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 35% to 1.2 million contracts

Energy ADV increased 8% to a record 2.7 million contracts Record annual Henry Hub Natural Gas futures and options ADV of 904,000 contracts Record annual NY Heating Oil futures ADV of 197,000 contracts

Agricultural Record annual Corn futures ADV of 437,000 contracts Record annual Soybean futures ADV of 293,000 contracts Record annual Soybean Oil futures ADV of 182,000 contracts

Metals Record annual Micro Gold futures ADV of 325,000 contracts Record annual Gold options ADV of 96,000 contracts Record annual Micro Silver futures ADV of 48,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 19% to 53,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency $12 billion notional) Record annual Micro Ether futures ADV of 144,000 contracts Record annual Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 75,000 contracts Record Ether futures ADV of 19,000 contracts

notional) International ADV increased 8% to a record 8.4 million contracts, with record EMEA ADV of 6.1 million contracts, record APAC ADV of 1.9 million contracts and Latin America ADV of 172,000 contracts

Q4 2025 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV of 13 million contracts Record Q4 U.S. Treasury options ADV of 1.4 million contracts SOFR options ADV increased 4% to 1.4 million contracts 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 39% to 576,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 22% to 7.7 million contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 41% to 1.8 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 49% to 1.3 million contracts E-Mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 20% to 218,000 contracts

Energy ADV of 2.5 million contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 4% to 655,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 22% to 323,000 contracts NY Heating Oil futures ADV increased 10% to 187,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 2% to 1.8 million contracts Soybean futures ADV increased 2% to 322,000 contracts Soybean options ADV increased 8% to 106,000 contracts

Record Q4 Metals ADV of 1.4 million contracts Record Q4 Micro Gold futures ADV of 594,000 contracts Record Q4 Micro Silver futures ADV of 126,000 contracts Record Q4 Gold options ADV of 109,000 contracts

Record quarterly Cryptocurrency ADV of 379,000 contracts ( $13.3 billion notional) Record quarterly Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 89,000 contracts Micro Ether futures ADV increased 164% to 201,000 contracts Ether futures ADV increased 137% to 22,000 contracts

ADV of 379,000 contracts ( notional)

December 2025 highlights across asset classes include: