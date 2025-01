CME Group Reports Record Annual ADV Of 26.5 Million Contracts In 2024, Driven By Growth Across All Six Asset Classes

Record annual ADV in interest rate, agricultural, foreign exchange and metals products

Record annual ADV for U.S. Treasury and SOFR complexes

Record annual ADV reached outside the U.S.

Record Q4 ADV for U.S. Treasury and cryptocurrency complexes

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2024 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 26.5 million contracts during the year, an increase of 9% over 2023. Q4 ADV reached 25.5 million contracts and December ADV reached 22.3 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Full-year 2024 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate Record annual U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 8.1 million contracts Record annual SOFR futures and options ADV of 5.2 million contracts Record annual Interest Rate options ADV of 2.9 million contracts Record annual 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 2.3 million contracts Record annual 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.7 million contracts Record annual 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1 million contracts

Equity Index Record annual Equity Index options ADV of 1.6 million contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 23% to 1.3 million contracts

Energy Record annual Energy options ADV of 430,000 contracts Record annual Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV of 566,000 contracts Record annual Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV of 242,000 contracts WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 4% to 983,000 contracts

Agricultural Record annual Agricultural options ADV of 337,000 contracts Record annual Soybean futures ADV of 277,000 contracts Corn futures ADV increased 21% to 402,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange Record annual Japanese Yen futures ADV of 182,000 contracts Record annual Canadian Dollar futures ADV of 101,000 contracts Record annual Mexican Peso futures ADV of 73,000 contracts

Metals Record annual Metals options ADV of 117,000 contracts Record annual Micro Gold futures ADV of 105,000 contracts Copper futures ADV increased 12% to 121,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency $6.8 billion notional) Record annual Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 48,000 contracts Record annual Micro Ether futures ADV of 41,000 contracts Record annual Bitcoin futures ADV of 16,000 contracts Record annual Ether futures ADV of 6,400 contracts

notional) International ADV increased 14% to a record 7.8 million contracts, with record EMEA ADV of 5.8 million contracts and record Asia ADV of 1.7 million contracts

Q4 2024 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV of 13.2 million contracts Record Q4 U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 7.9 million contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 8% to 1 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 17% to 957,000 contracts 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 15% to 415,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.3 million contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 11% to 1.3 million contracts Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 29% to 105,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 17% to 2.5 million contracts Record Q4 Energy options ADV of 469,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 29% to 629,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 46% to 265,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 19% to 1.8 million contracts Record Q4 Agricultural options ADV of 334,000 contracts Corn futures ADV increased 41% to 411,000 contracts Soybean futures ADV increased 17% to 316,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 969,000 contracts Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 13% to 101,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 10% to 673,000 contracts Record Q4 Metals options ADV of 109,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 88% to 120,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 307% to 197,000 contracts ( $10 billion notional) Record Q4 Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 80,000 contracts Record Q4 Micro Ether futures ADV of 76,000 contracts Record Q4 Bitcoin futures ADV of 18,000 contracts Record Q4 Ether futures ADV of 9,200 contracts

December 2024 highlights across asset classes include: