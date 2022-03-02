CME Group Reports February 2022 Monthly Market Statistics

- Overall ADV increased 19% year-over-year
- Equity Index ADV grew 46%, driven by growth of Micro E-mini contracts
- SOFR futures and options reach new records for ADV and OI
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its
- Interest Rate ADV of 14.9 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 8.1 million contracts
- Options ADV of 4.6 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.8 million contracts
- Agricultural ADV of 1.9 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 876,000 contracts
- Metals ADV of 576,000 contracts
Additional February product highlights compared to
- Equity Index ADV increased 46%
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures increased 58%
- Agricultural ADV increased 18%
- Chicago Wheat options ADV increased 107%
- Soybean options ADV increased 73% and futures ADV increased 25%
- Interest Rate ADV increased 13%
- Record SOFR futures ADV of 1,207,882 million contracts, with record open interest (OI) of 3,794,407 contracts on
February 28, an increase of 833% and 398%, respectively, year-over-year
- Record SOFR options ADV of 56,896 contracts, with record OI of 993,606 contracts on
February 28
- Record Ultra 10-Year
U.S.Treasury Note futures ADV of 628,731 contracts
- Record Ultra
U.S.Treasury Bond futures ADV of 413,812 contracts
- 30-
Day Fed Fundfutures ADV increased 340%
- Options ADV increased 20%
- Equity Index options ADV increased 82%
- Agricultural options ADV increased 41%
- Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 17%
- Foreign Exchange ADV increased 8%
- Energy ADV increased 5%
- Record Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV of 104,504 contracts
- E-mini Crude Oil futures ADV increased 113%
- Micro Products ADV
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options had an ADV of 3.6 million contracts, representing 44.3% of overall Equity Index ADV, while Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3.7% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.3% overall of Equity Index ADV
- Micro Ether futures ADV of 20,000 contracts following their
December 2021launch
- ADV outside
the United Statesincreased 22% to 8.3 million contracts, including 33% growth in Asia, 31% in Latin Americaand 18% in EMEA
- BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) reached a record €336B,
U.S.Repo ADNV reached $281Band U.S.Treasury ADNV reached $154B