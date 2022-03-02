 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

CME Group Reports February 2022 Monthly Market Statistics

Date 02/03/2022

  • Overall ADV increased 19% year-over-year
  • Equity Index ADV grew 46%, driven by growth of Micro E-mini contracts
  • SOFR futures and options reach new records for ADV and OI

 

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its February 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 19% to 29 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

February 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional February product highlights compared to February 2021 include:

  • Equity Index ADV increased 46%
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures increased 58%
  • Agricultural ADV increased 18%
    • Chicago Wheat options ADV increased 107%
    • Soybean options ADV increased 73% and futures ADV increased 25%
  • Interest Rate ADV increased 13%
    • Record SOFR futures ADV of 1,207,882 million contracts, with record open interest (OI) of 3,794,407 contracts on February 28, an increase of 833% and 398%, respectively, year-over-year
    • Record SOFR options ADV of 56,896 contracts, with record OI of 993,606 contracts on February 28
    • Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 628,731 contracts
    • Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV of 413,812 contracts
    • 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 340%
  • Options ADV increased 20%
    • Equity Index options ADV increased 82%
    • Agricultural options ADV increased 41%
    • Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 17%
  • Foreign Exchange ADV increased 8%
  • Energy ADV increased 5%
    • Record Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV of 104,504 contracts
    • E-mini Crude Oil futures ADV increased 113%
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options had an ADV of 3.6 million contracts, representing 44.3% of overall Equity Index ADV, while Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3.7% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.3% overall of Equity Index ADV
    • Micro Ether futures ADV of 20,000 contracts following their December 2021 launch
  • ADV outside the United States increased 22% to 8.3 million contracts, including 33% growth in Asia, 31% in Latin America and 18% in EMEA
  • BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) reached a record €336B, U.S. Repo ADNV reached $281B and U.S. Treasury ADNV reached $154B