CME Group Reports 11% ADV Growth In October 2022

- Highest-ever October ADV
- Equity Index volume up 59%, with record E-mini S&P 500 options contracts
- Record SOFR options volume and OI
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its
- Interest Rate ADV of 9.8 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 8.5 million contracts
- Options ADV of 4.5 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 1.8 million contracts
- Agricultural ADV of 1.2 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts
- Metals ADV of 489,000 contracts
Additional
- Equity Index ADV increased 59%
- Record E-mini S&P 500 options ADV of 1,394,595 contracts
- Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 87%
- E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 66%
- Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 62%
- E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 56%
- E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 47%
- E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 43%
- Micro E-mini
Dow Jonesfutures ADV increased 20%
- SOFR ADV increased 1,108%
- Record monthly SOFR options ADV of 900,220 contracts and record open interest (OI) of 17,758,014 contracts on
October 31
- SOFR futures ADV increased 731%
- Foreign Exchange ADV increased 42%
- E-mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 95%
- British Pound futures ADV increased 67%
- Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 57%
- Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 55%
- Brazilian Real futures ADV increased 46%
- New Zealand Dollar futures ADV increased 41%
- Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 37%
- Options ADV increased 20%
- Equity Index options ADV increased 61%
- Metals options ADV increased 20%
- Interest Rate options ADV increased 10%
- Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 7%
- Metals ADV increased 5%
-
Micro Silverfutures ADV increased 67%
- Silver options ADV increased 55%
- Platinum futures ADV increased 39%
- Copper options ADV increased 30%
-
- Cryptocurrency ADV increased 6%
- Ether futures ADV increased 15%
- Bitcoin futures ADV increased 5%
- Micro Products ADV
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3.4 million contracts represented 40% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 6% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV
- BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 24% to €376B and
U.S.Repo ADNV increased 4% to $284.6B
- EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 15% to
$67B