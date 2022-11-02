CME Group Reports 11% ADV Growth In October 2022

Highest-ever October ADV

Equity Index volume up 59%, with record E-mini S&P 500 options contracts

Record SOFR options volume and OI

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its October 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 11% to 22.7 million contracts during the month, representing the company's highest October volume on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

October 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 9.8 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 8.5 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.5 million contracts

Energy ADV of 1.8 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.2 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts

Metals ADV of 489,000 contracts

Additional October 2022 product highlights compared to October 2021 include: