CME Group Reports 11% ADV Growth In October 2022

Date 02/11/2022

  • Highest-ever October ADV
  • Equity Index volume up 59%, with record E-mini S&P 500 options contracts
  • Record SOFR options volume and OI

 

 

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its October 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 11% to 22.7 million contracts during the month, representing the company's highest October volume on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

October 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

 

Additional October 2022 product highlights compared to October 2021 include:

  • Equity Index ADV increased 59%
    • Record E-mini S&P 500 options ADV of 1,394,595 contracts
    • Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 87%
    • E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 66%
    • Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 62%
    • E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 56%
    • E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 47%
    • E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 43%
    • Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 20%
  • SOFR ADV increased 1,108%
    • Record monthly SOFR options ADV of 900,220 contracts and record open interest (OI) of 17,758,014 contracts on October 31
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 731%
  • Foreign Exchange ADV increased 42%
    • E-mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 95%
    • British Pound futures ADV increased 67%
    • Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 57%
    • Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 55%
    • Brazilian Real futures ADV increased 46%
    • New Zealand Dollar futures ADV increased 41%
    • Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 37%
  • Options ADV increased 20%
    • Equity Index options ADV increased 61%
    • Metals options ADV increased 20%
    • Interest Rate options ADV increased 10%
    • Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 7%
  • Metals ADV increased 5%
    • Micro Silver futures ADV increased 67%
    • Silver options ADV increased 55%
    • Platinum futures ADV increased 39%
    • Copper options ADV increased 30%
  • Cryptocurrency ADV increased 6%
    • Ether futures ADV increased 15%
    • Bitcoin futures ADV increased 5%
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3.4 million contracts represented 40% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 6% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV
  • BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 24% to €376B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 4% to $284.6B
  • EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 15% to $67B
