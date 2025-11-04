CME Group October Volume Hits New Record Of 26.3 Million Contracts, Up 8% Year Over Year

Metals ADV increased 165% with records in Micro Gold, Micro Silver, 1-Ounce Gold futures and Gold options

Cryptocurrency ADV grew 226%, driven by Micro Ether futures

Record monthly ADV reached in soybean futures and options

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its highest October average daily volume (ADV) on record at 26.3 million contracts, an increase of 8% year-over-year. The company's previous October ADV record was set in 2023 with 25.2 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

October 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional October 2025 product highlights compared to October 2024: