CME Group: Micro Treasury Yield Futures Surpass 1 Million Contracts Traded

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro Treasury Yield futures volume surpassed 1 million contracts on
"At just under six months old, we're pleased with the support and participation we've seen from clients and market participants for our Micro Treasury Yield futures contracts," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "In an environment of shifting monetary and fiscal policy,
Since their August 16 launch, more than 1,000 participants have traded across Micro 2-Year, Micro 5-Year, Micro 10-Year and Micro 30-Year Yield futures, including 860,000 Micro 10-Year Yield futures contracts traded.
Micro 2-Year, Micro 5-Year, Micro 10-Year and Micro 30-Year Yield futures are sized at $10 per basis point of yield, and are cash settled to the newly created BrokerTec cash