 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

CME Group: Micro Treasury Yield Futures Surpass 1 Million Contracts Traded

Date 02/02/2022

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro Treasury Yield futures volume surpassed 1 million contracts on February 2.


"At just under six months old, we're pleased with the support and participation we've seen from clients and market participants for our Micro Treasury Yield futures contracts," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "In an environment of shifting monetary and fiscal policy, U.S. Treasury risk management continues to be more important than ever. These micro-sized contracts allow traders of all sizes to gain exposure to yield of on-the-run Treasury securities or more precisely hedge U.S. Treasury auction issuance, in an efficient, cost-effective way."

Since their August 16 launch, more than 1,000 participants have traded across Micro 2-Year, Micro 5-Year, Micro 10-Year and Micro 30-Year Yield futures, including 860,000 Micro 10-Year Yield futures contracts traded.

Micro 2-Year, Micro 5-Year, Micro 10-Year and Micro 30-Year Yield futures are sized at $10 per basis point of yield, and are cash settled to the newly created BrokerTec cash U.S. Treasury benchmarks. The contracts are listed on and subject to the rules of the CBOT. For more information on Micro Yield futures, please visit www.cmegroup.com/yieldfutures