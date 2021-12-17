CME Group: Micro Ether Futures Surpass 100,000 Contracts Traded

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro Ether futures volume surpassed 100,000 contracts in the new contract's first two weeks of trading.
"Participation in our Micro Ether futures contract has grown rapidly since its launch two weeks ago, and we are encouraged by the strong customer adoption and support thus far," said
CME Micro Ether futures are cash-settled, based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the
For more information on this product, please see: www.cmegroup.com/microether.