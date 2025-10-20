CME Group Metals Complex Reaches All-Time Daily Volume Record

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its metals complex volume reached a record 2,829,666 contracts on Friday, October 17, 2025. The new high overtakes the previous record of 2,148,990 contracts set on October 9, 2025.

"Demand for safe-haven assets is surging as market participants work to navigate ongoing economic uncertainty," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "Clients across the globe continue to turn to our Gold futures and options to hedge their risk and pursue opportunities in this complex environment, with both large institutions and retail traders driving record activity across our metals product suite."

CME Group offers a wide range of benchmark products across precious and industrial metals. Additional single day records on October 17 include:

Metals futures (2,599,935 contracts)

Micro Gold futures (1,267,436 contracts)

1-Ounce Gold futures (199,928 contracts) and open interest (20,326 contracts)

E-mini Gold futures (12,818 contracts)

CME Group's metals complex is listed on and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/metals.