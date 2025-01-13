CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reaches Record 7.8 Million Contracts In 2024, Up 14% From 2023 - All-Time High ADV For Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) And Canada

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 7.8 million contracts in 2024, up 14% from 2023. Reflecting all trading reported outside the United States , this was driven by record growth in Energy up 31%, Metals up 27%, Agricultural up 25%, Interest Rate up 12% and Foreign Exchange products up 10% compared to the same period in 2023.

"We were especially pleased to see so many clients outside the U.S. turning to CME Group to access the markets and trade products they needed to navigate through ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty last year," said Julie Winkler , Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group . "Looking ahead, risk management will remain essential in 2025, and we are focused on helping our clients to manage risk and unlock opportunities."

In 2024, EMEA ADV hit a record 5.8 million contracts, up 17% from 2023. This was driven by new ADV records in Energy up 40%, Agricultural up 31%, Metals up 24%, Interest Rate up 14% and Foreign Exchange products up 12% year on year.

APAC ADV grew to an all-time high of 1.7 million contracts in 2024, up 7% from 2023. The region saw new ADV records in Agricultural up 16%, as well as Interest Rate and Foreign Exchange products, both up 3%.

Canada ADV achieved a record 164,000 contracts in 2024, with ADV records in Energy, Agricultural and Interest Rate products up 26%, 14% and 10% respectively year on year.

LatAm ADV reached 174,000 contracts in 2024. ADV of Metals and Foreign Exchange products in the region were up 42% and 19%.

Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 26.5 million contracts in 2024, up 9% over 2023. This was largely driven by record growth in Interest Rate ADV, up 10% to a record 13.7 million contracts. Metals, Agricultural and Foreign Exchange products also saw record growth, up 23%, 13% and 8% respectively.