CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reaches Record 7.8 Million Contracts In 2024, Up 14% From 2023 - All-Time High ADV For Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) And Canada

APAC ADV grew to an all-time high of 1.7 million contracts in 2024, up 7% from 2023. The region saw new ADV records in Agricultural up 16%, as well as Interest Rate and Foreign Exchange products, both up 3%.
Canada ADV achieved a record 164,000 contracts in 2024, with ADV records in Energy, Agricultural and Interest Rate products up 26%, 14% and 10% respectively year on year.
LatAm ADV reached 174,000 contracts in 2024. ADV of Metals and Foreign Exchange products in the region were up 42% and 19%.
Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 26.5 million contracts in 2024, up 9% over 2023. This was largely driven by record growth in Interest Rate ADV, up 10% to a record 13.7 million contracts. Metals, Agricultural and Foreign Exchange products also saw record growth, up 23%, 13% and 8% respectively.