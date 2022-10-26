CME Group Inc. Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
The company reported revenue of
"Our strong Q3 financial performance was driven by a 26% increase in trading volume, generating double-digit growth in total revenue," said
Third-quarter 2022 average daily volume (ADV) was 22.4 million contracts, including non-
1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for third-quarter 2022 totaled
As of
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace,
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,130.1
$ 2,834.9
Marketable securities
91.3
115.0
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
580.2
434.5
Other current assets (includes
476.4
427.8
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
139,974.9
157,949.6
Total current assets
143,252.9
161,761.8
Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
465.5
505.3
Intangible assets—trading products
17,175.3
17,175.3
Intangible assets—other, net
3,302.2
3,532.0
Goodwill
10,447.3
10,528.0
Other assets (includes
3,788.3
3,277.9
Total Assets
$ 178,431.5
$ 196,780.3
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 95.0
$ 48.8
Short-term debt
14.5
749.4
Other current liabilities
488.3
1,650.6
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
139,974.9
157,949.6
Total current liabilities
140,572.7
160,398.4
Long-term debt
3,421.8
2,695.7
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
5,351.5
5,390.4
Other liabilities
834.7
896.5
Total Liabilities
150,180.7
169,381.0
Total CME Group Shareholders' Equity
28,250.8
27,399.3
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 178,431.5
$ 196,780.3
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Clearing and transaction fees
$ 998.6
$ 878.9
$ 3,161.3
$ 2,815.8
Market data and information services
154.3
145.4
457.7
434.8
Other
74.9
85.6
192.6
291.8
Total Revenues
1,227.8
1,109.9
3,811.6
3,542.4
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
189.6
198.6
560.1
635.3
Technology
46.8
49.3
138.6
146.8
Professional fees and outside services
35.1
45.2
98.9
119.4
Amortization of purchased intangibles
55.5
59.0
171.0
179.0
Depreciation and amortization
34.5
37.2
101.0
111.9
Licensing and other fee agreements
83.6
57.6
247.6
176.5
Other
43.9
49.3
146.8
160.0
Total Expenses
489.0
496.2
1,464.0
1,528.9
Operating Income
738.8
613.7
2,347.6
2,013.5
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
Investment income
686.2
145.8
1,046.2
239.1
Interest and other borrowing costs
(40.4)
(41.8)
(122.8)
(125.0)
Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
76.5
66.4
237.1
178.3
Other non-operating income (expense)
(581.1)
311.8
(845.1)
268.4
Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)
141.2
482.2
315.4
560.8
Income before Income Taxes
880.0
1,095.9
2,663.0
2,574.3
Income tax provision
200.4
169.6
609.9
562.6
Net Income
679.6
926.3
2,053.1
2,011.7
Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
—
0.2
—
(0.5)
Net Income Attributable to
$ 679.6
$ 926.5
$ 2,053.1
$ 2,011.2
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of
$ 671.1
$ 926.5
$ 2,027.2
$ 2,011.2
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
Basic
$ 1.87
$ 2.59
$ 5.65
$ 5.61
Diluted
1.87
2.58
5.64
5.60
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
Basic
358,715
358,363
358,655
358,258
Diluted
359,288
358,988
359,206
358,894
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Operating Statistics
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
1Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2022
Trading Days
64
64
62
62
64
Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)
CME Group ADV (in thousands)
Product Line
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
1Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2022
Interest rates
8,111
9,805
12,484
10,630
10,357
Equity indexes
5,100
5,943
7,950
7,751
7,445
Foreign exchange
776
800
904
950
1,091
Energy
2,179
2,252
2,515
1,932
1,837
Agricultural commodities
1,141
1,216
1,474
1,308
1,208
Metals
480
475
593
484
498
Total
17,786
20,490
25,920
23,055
22,437
Venue
CME Globex
16,652
19,043
24,060
21,531
21,021
Open outcry
598
792
1,030
725
704
Privately negotiated
536
656
830
799
711
Total
17,786
20,490
25,920
23,055
22,437
Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)
CME Group RPC
Product Line
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
1Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2022
Interest rates
$ 0.483
$ 0.487
$ 0.484
$ 0.493
$ 0.479
Equity indexes
0.555
0.526
0.526
0.532
0.524
Foreign exchange
0.803
0.779
0.800
0.767
0.729
Energy
1.127
1.111
1.124
1.171
1.140
Agricultural commodities
1.319
1.323
1.378
1.411
1.351
Metals
1.463
1.452
1.482
1.506
1.520
Average RPC
$ 0.677
$ 0.650
$ 0.644
$ 0.647
$ 0.631
1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Income Attributable to
$ 679.6
$ 926.5
$ 2,053.1
$ 2,011.2
Restructuring and severance
—
6.6
10.2
25.8
Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)
68.5
63.1
206.4
183.1
Strategic transaction-related costs(2)
1.2
18.7
3.4
36.0
Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses
(10.5)
(3.2)
(23.6)
0.2
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments
(1.1)
(434.5)
(4.6)
(455.5)
Debt costs related to refinancing
—
—
7.7
—
Realized and unrealized losses on assets
0.7
0.5
0.7
1.7
Litigation matters
—
—
—
(3.1)
Trading floor enhancements
—
1.4
4.8
1.4
Income tax effect related to above
(11.3)
(0.8)
(40.1)
(34.1)
Other income tax items(3)
(8.0)
(3.9)
(16.2)
37.5
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to
$ 719.1
$ 574.4
$ 2,201.8
$ 1,804.2
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of
$ 710.0
$ 574.4
$ 2,174.1
$ 1,804.2
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
Basic
$ 1.87
$ 2.59
$ 5.65
$ 5.61
Diluted
1.87
2.58
5.64
5.60
Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
Basic
$ 1.98
$ 1.60
$ 6.06
$ 5.04
Diluted
1.98
1.60
6.05
5.03
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
Basic
358,715
358,363
358,655
358,258
Diluted
359,288
358,988
359,206
358,894
Preferred shares(4)
4,584
—
4,584
—
1. Includes
2. Strategic transaction-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX integration.
|
3. Other income tax items include benefits recognized for the settlement of various tax audits.
|
4. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.
