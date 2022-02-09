CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.
The company reported revenue of
Total revenue for full-year 2021 was
"We achieved record trading volume in 2021, driven by client demand for tools to hedge against continued economic uncertainty across markets," said
Fourth-quarter 2021 average daily volume (ADV) was 20.5 million contracts, up 26% versus fourth-quarter 2020. Non-
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2021 totaled
As of
1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,834.9
$ 1,633.2
Marketable securities
115.0
100.9
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
434.5
461.3
Other current assets (includes
427.8
306.7
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
157,949.6
86,781.8
Total current assets
161,761.8
89,283.9
Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
505.3
579.2
Intangible assets—trading products
17,175.3
17,175.3
Intangible assets—other, net
3,532.0
4,865.3
Goodwill
10,528.0
10,798.8
Other assets (includes
3,277.9
1,957.1
Total Assets
$ 196,780.3
$ 124,659.6
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 48.8
$ 69.3
Short-term debt
749.4
—
Other current liabilities
1,650.6
1,346.8
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
157,949.6
86,781.8
Total current liabilities
160,398.4
88,197.9
Long-term debt
2,695.7
3,443.8
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
5,390.4
5,607.0
Other liabilities
896.5
1,059.4
Total Liabilities
169,381.0
98,308.1
CME Group Shareholders' Equity
27,399.3
26,319.9
Non-controlling interests
—
31.6
Total Equity
27,399.3
26,351.5
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 196,780.3
$ 124,659.6
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Clearing and transaction fees
$ 949.3
$ 843.0
$ 3,765.1
$ 3,897.4
Market data and information services
142.1
139.8
576.9
545.4
Other
55.9
115.7
347.7
440.8
Total Revenues
1,147.3
1,098.5
4,689.7
4,883.6
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
201.7
215.6
837.0
856.5
Technology
45.8
53.6
192.6
198.5
Professional fees and outside services
32.3
50.0
151.7
191.3
Amortization of purchased intangibles
58.6
79.0
237.6
311.2
Depreciation and amortization
35.9
41.5
147.8
153.2
Licensing and other fee agreements
60.4
57.9
236.9
244.9
Other
80.9
85.9
240.9
290.6
Total Expenses
515.6
583.5
2,044.5
2,246.2
Operating Income
631.7
515.0
2,645.2
2,637.4
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
Investment income
67.8
31.1
306.9
182.7
Interest and other borrowing costs
(41.9)
(41.7)
(166.9)
(166.2)
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries
67.5
46.6
245.8
190.6
Other non-operating income (expense)
74.2
(16.0)
342.6
(122.4)
Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)
167.6
20.0
728.4
84.7
Income before Income Taxes
799.3
535.0
3,373.6
2,722.1
Income tax provision
174.1
110.2
736.7
615.7
Net Income
625.2
424.8
2,636.9
2,106.4
Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
—
(0.8)
(0.5)
(1.2)
Net Income Attributable to
625.2
424.0
2,636.4
2,105.2
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of
$ 613.3
$ 424.0
$ 2,617.1
$ 2,105.2
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common
Shareholders of
Basic
$ 1.71
$ 1.18
$ 7.30
$ 5.88
Diluted
1.71
1.18
7.29
5.87
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
Basic
358,582
358,047
358,340
357,764
Diluted
359,019
358,612
358,929
358,524
Quarterly Operating Statistics
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
Trading Days
64
61
63
64
64
Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)
CME Group ADV (in thousands)
Product Line
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
Interest rates
6,273
10,349
8,581
8,111
9,805
Equity indexes
5,148
6,117
4,926
5,100
5,943
Foreign exchange
818
852
769
776
800
Energy
1,940
2,363
1,963
2,179
2,252
Agricultural commodities
1,478
1,471
1,631
1,141
1,216
Metals
568
675
568
480
475
Total
16,225
21,827
18,438
17,786
20,490
Venue
CME Globex
15,469
20,436
17,223
16,652
19,043
Open outcry
273
678
646
598
792
Privately negotiated
483
713
569
536
656
Total
16,225
21,827
18,438
17,786
20,490
Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)
CME Group RPC
Product Line
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
Interest rates
$ 0.490
$ 0.475
$ 0.491
$ 0.483
$ 0.487
Equity indexes
0.523
0.532
0.555
0.555
0.526
Foreign exchange
0.739
0.779
0.805
0.803
0.779
Energy
1.165
1.097
1.140
1.127
1.111
Agricultural commodities
1.301
1.343
1.343
1.319
1.323
Metals
1.389
1.415
1.438
1.463
1.452
Average RPC
$ 0.699
$ 0.658
$ 0.695
$ 0.677
$ 0.650
1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income Attributable to
$ 625.2
$ 424.0
$ 2,636.4
$ 2,105.2
Restructuring and severance
10.1
5.5
35.9
22.1
Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)
69.9
79.0
253.0
311.2
Litigation matters
(15.7)
0.8
(18.8)
8.2
Strategic transaction-related costs(2)
5.3
16.2
41.3
42.6
Foreign exchange transaction losses
(0.6)
6.9
(0.4)
9.3
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments
(62.5)
0.5
(518.0)
6.8
Gain on sale of real estate
(30.4)
—
(30.4)
—
(Gains) Losses on derivatives
—
—
—
(1.5)
Realized and unrealized losses on assets(3)
0.3
4.3
2.0
33.1
Trading floor enhancements
4.6
—
6.0
2.5
Income tax effect related to above
6.6
(24.2)
(27.5)
(109.9)
Other income tax items
(5.3)
(15.9)
32.2
(18.5)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to
$ 607.5
$ 497.1
$ 2,411.7
$ 2,411.1
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of
$ 595.7
$ 497.1
$ 2,392.8
$ 2,411.1
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
Basic
$ 1.71
$ 1.18
$ 7.30
$ 5.88
Diluted
1.71
1.18
7.29
5.87
Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
Basic
$ 1.66
$ 1.39
$ 6.68
$ 6.74
Diluted
1.66
1.39
6.67
6.72
Weighted Average Number of Shares:
Basic common shares
358,582
358,047
358,340
357,764
Diluted common shares
359,019
358,612
358,929
358,524
Preferred shares(4)
2,890
—
728
—
1. Includes
2. Strategic transaction-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX integration and Google transaction.
3. Results include net gains and losses on intangible assets, fixed assets and assets held for sale.
4. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights. A total of 4.6 million shares were issued and outstanding as of