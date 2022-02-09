 Skip to main Content
CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Date 09/02/2022

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.


The company reported revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $632 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.  Net income was $625 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.71.  On an adjusted basis, net income was $608 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.66.  Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

Total revenue for full-year 2021 was $4.7 billion and operating income was $2.6 billion.  Net income was $2.6 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $7.29.  On an adjusted basis, net income was $2.4 billion, and diluted earnings per common share were $6.67.

"We achieved record trading volume in 2021, driven by client demand for tools to hedge against continued economic uncertainty across markets," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer  Terry Duffy. "We delivered strong performance across core benchmarks, new products and international business during 2021. Additionally, we announced a 10-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to transform global derivatives markets through cloud adoption, and introduced several innovative, new micro-sized and ESG-focused products and services. We are pleased 2022 is off to a strong start with our highest January average daily volume on record of 24.6 million contracts, led by strong equity index and interest rate volumes, including numerous SOFR futures and options records, and 10% year-over-year growth in overall open interest. Moving ahead, we will continue to focus on providing the risk management tools our clients need to navigate ongoing uncertainties around the world."

Fourth-quarter 2021 average daily volume (ADV) was 20.5 million contracts, up 26% versus fourth-quarter 2020. Non-U.S. ADV for full-year 2021 reached a record 5.5 million contracts, up 4% compared with the same period in 2020.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2021 totaled $949 million. The total average rate per contract was $0.650.  Market data revenue totaled $142 million for fourth-quarter 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately $2.9 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt.  The company declared dividends during 2021 of $2.5 billion, including the annual variable dividend of $1.2 billion.  The company has returned over $17.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss fourth-quarter 2021 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today.  A live audio webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's website at www.cmegroup.com.  An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$                 2,834.9

$                 1,633.2

Marketable securities

115.0

100.9

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

434.5

461.3

Other current assets (includes $4.8 and $4.7 in restricted cash)

427.8

306.7

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

157,949.6

86,781.8

Total current assets

161,761.8

89,283.9

Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

505.3

579.2

Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3

Intangible assets—other, net

3,532.0

4,865.3

Goodwill

10,528.0

10,798.8

Other assets (includes $0.5 and $0.6 in restricted cash)

3,277.9

1,957.1

Total Assets

$             196,780.3

$             124,659.6

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable

$                       48.8

$                       69.3

Short-term debt

749.4

Other current liabilities

1,650.6

1,346.8

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

157,949.6

86,781.8

Total current liabilities

160,398.4

88,197.9

Long-term debt

2,695.7

3,443.8

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,390.4

5,607.0

Other liabilities

896.5

1,059.4

Total Liabilities

169,381.0

98,308.1

CME Group Shareholders' Equity

27,399.3

26,319.9

Non-controlling interests


31.6

Total Equity

27,399.3

26,351.5

Total Liabilities and Equity

$             196,780.3

$             124,659.6

 

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

Clearing and transaction fees

$       949.3

$       843.0

$    3,765.1

$    3,897.4

Market data and information services

142.1

139.8

576.9

545.4

Other

55.9

115.7

347.7

440.8

Total Revenues

1,147.3

1,098.5

4,689.7

4,883.6

Expenses

Compensation and benefits

201.7

215.6

837.0

856.5

Technology

45.8

53.6

192.6

198.5

Professional fees and outside services

32.3

50.0

151.7

191.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles

58.6

79.0

237.6

311.2

Depreciation and amortization

35.9

41.5

147.8

153.2

Licensing and other fee agreements

60.4

57.9

236.9

244.9

Other

80.9

85.9

240.9

290.6

Total Expenses

515.6

583.5

2,044.5

2,246.2

Operating Income

631.7

515.0

2,645.2

2,637.4

Non-Operating Income (Expense)

Investment income

67.8

31.1

306.9

182.7

Interest and other borrowing costs

(41.9)

(41.7)

(166.9)

(166.2)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries

67.5

46.6

245.8

190.6

Other non-operating income (expense)

74.2

(16.0)

342.6

(122.4)

Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

167.6

20.0

728.4

84.7

Income before Income Taxes

799.3

535.0

3,373.6

2,722.1

Income tax provision

174.1

110.2

736.7

615.7

Net Income

625.2

424.8

2,636.9

2,106.4

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests


(0.8)

(0.5)

(1.2)

Net Income Attributable to CME Group

625.2

424.0

2,636.4

2,105.2

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$       613.3

$       424.0

$    2,617.1

$    2,105.2

Earnings per Share Attributable to Common

Shareholders of CME Group:

Basic

$         1.71

$         1.18

$         7.30

$          5.88

Diluted

1.71

1.18

7.29

5.87

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:

Basic

358,582

358,047

358,340

357,764

Diluted

359,019

358,612

358,929

358,524

 

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Quarterly Operating Statistics



4Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

Trading Days

64

61

63

64

64











Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)

CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

Interest rates

6,273

10,349

8,581

8,111

9,805

Equity indexes

5,148

6,117

4,926

5,100

5,943

Foreign exchange

818

852

769

776

800

Energy

1,940

2,363

1,963

2,179

2,252

Agricultural commodities

1,478

1,471

1,631

1,141

1,216

Metals

568

675

568

480

475

Total

16,225

21,827

18,438

17,786

20,490

Venue









CME Globex

15,469

20,436

17,223

16,652

19,043

Open outcry

273

678

646

598

792

Privately negotiated

483

713

569

536

656

Total

16,225

21,827

18,438

17,786

20,490











Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)

CME Group RPC

Product Line

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

Interest rates

$          0.490

$          0.475

$          0.491

$          0.483

$          0.487

Equity indexes

0.523

0.532

0.555

0.555

0.526

Foreign exchange

0.739

0.779

0.805

0.803

0.779

Energy

1.165

1.097

1.140

1.127

1.111

Agricultural commodities

1.301

1.343

1.343

1.319

1.323

Metals

1.389

1.415

1.438

1.463

1.452

Average RPC

$          0.699

$          0.658

$          0.695

$          0.677

$          0.650











1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.

 

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)











Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$         625.2

$         424.0

$    2,636.4

$     2,105.2

Restructuring and severance

10.1

5.5

35.9

22.1

Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)

69.9

79.0

253.0

311.2

Litigation matters

(15.7)

0.8

(18.8)

8.2

Strategic transaction-related costs(2)

5.3

16.2

41.3

42.6

Foreign exchange transaction losses

(0.6)

6.9

(0.4)

9.3

Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

(62.5)

0.5

(518.0)

6.8

Gain on sale of real estate

(30.4)


(30.4)

(Gains) Losses on derivatives




(1.5)

Realized and unrealized losses on assets(3)

0.3

4.3

2.0

33.1

Trading floor enhancements

4.6


6.0

2.5

Income tax effect related to above

6.6

(24.2)

(27.5)

(109.9)

Other income tax items

(5.3)

(15.9)

32.2

(18.5)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$         607.5

$         497.1

$    2,411.7

$     2,411.1









Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$         595.7

$         497.1

$    2,392.8

$     2,411.1









Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:







     Basic

$           1.71

$           1.18

$          7.30

$           5.88

     Diluted

1.71

1.18

7.29

5.87









Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:







     Basic

$           1.66

$           1.39

$          6.68

$           6.74

Diluted

1.66

1.39

6.67

6.72









Weighted Average Number of Shares:







     Basic common shares

358,582

358,047

358,340

357,764

     Diluted common shares

359,019

358,612

358,929

358,524

Preferred shares(4)

2,890


728










1. Includes $11.2 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA, reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

2. Strategic transaction-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX integration and Google transaction.

3. Results include net gains and losses on intangible assets, fixed assets and assets held for sale.

4. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights. A total of 4.6 million shares were issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

 