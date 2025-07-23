CME Group Inc. Reports All-Time Record Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income And Adjusted Earnings Per Share For Q2 2025

Record revenue of $1.7 billion , up 10% from Q2 2024

Record average daily volume (ADV) of 30.2 million contracts, up 16% from Q2 2024

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

The company reported revenue of $1.7 billion and operating income of $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Net income was $1.0 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $2.81. On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.1 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $2.96. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

"Demand for CME Group benchmark futures and options reached an all-time high in Q2 as clients around the globe turned to our markets to manage their business risks across asset classes," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, our average daily volume rose 16% to a record 30.2 million contracts, driving double-digit growth and setting new records for revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. Notably, the number of new retail traders at CME Group increased 57% year over year, contributing to record Micros ADV of 4.1 million contracts in Q2 and demonstrating the appeal of our products to a broader base of users."

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for second-quarter 2025 totaled $1.4 billion. The total average rate per contract was $0.690. Market data revenue totaled $198 million for second-quarter 2025.

As of June 30, 2025 the company had $2.2 billion in cash (including $200 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation, which is included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company paid dividends during the first six months of the year of approximately $3.0 billion. The company has returned $29.1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss second-quarter 2025 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. A live audio webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's website at investor.cmegroup.com under Events & Presentations. An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.