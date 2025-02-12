CME Group Inc. Reports All-Time Record Annual Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income And Adjusted Earnings Per Share For 2024

Record revenue of $6.1 billion for full-year 2024, up 10%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

The company reported revenue of $1.5 billion and operating income of $947 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income was $875 million and diluted earnings per common share were $2.40 . On an adjusted basis, net income was $919 million and diluted earnings per common share were $2.52 . Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

Total revenue for full-year 2024 was $6.1 billion and operating income was $3.9 billion . Net income was $3.5 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $9.67 . On an adjusted basis, net income was $3.7 billion , and diluted earnings per common share were $10.26 .

"In 2024, CME Group had its best year ever, generating record annual average daily volume, revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share," said Terry Duffy , CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With volume growth across every asset class, we hit new records in interest rates, including U.S. Treasury and SOFR complexes, as well as in agricultural, foreign exchange and metals markets. Our Q4 performance also was very strong, delivering a 6% increase in revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. As we look ahead amid continuing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, we will continue to serve our global clients by providing the products, services and efficiencies they need to manage risk and pursue opportunities to meet their business needs."

Fourth-quarter 2024 average daily volume (ADV) was 25.5 million contracts, in line with fourth-quarter 2023, including non- U.S. ADV of 7.6 million contracts, up 5% compared with the same period in 2023.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2024 totaled $1.2 billion . The total average rate per contract was $0.701 . Market data revenue totaled $182 million for fourth-quarter 2024.

As of December 31, 2024 , the company had approximately $3.1 billion in cash (including $230 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company declared dividends during 2024 of $3.8 billion , including the annual variable dividend of $2.1 billion . The company has returned over $28 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012. In addition, on February 6, 2025 , the company declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.25 per share, a 9% increase from the prior level of $1.15 per share.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions)





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,892.4

$ 2,912.0 Marketable securities

113.2

111.7 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

573.1

535.6 Other current assets (includes $6.3 and $5.2 in restricted cash)

559.4

1,138.4 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

98,895.4

90,192.5 Total current assets

103,033.5

94,890.2 Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

386.2

409.5 Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3 Intangible assets—other, net

2,821.6

3,050.2 Goodwill

10,486.9

10,495.3 Other assets

3,543.5

3,685.6 Total Assets

$ 137,447.0

$ 129,706.1 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 79.9

$ 90.6 Short-term debt

749.8

— Other current liabilities

2,588.8

3,133.8 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

98,895.4

90,192.5 Total current liabilities

102,313.9

93,416.9 Long-term debt

2,678.2

3,425.4 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,246.8

5,327.7 Other liabilities

721.2

798.2 Total Liabilities

110,960.1

102,968.2 CME Group Shareholders' Equity

26,486.9

26,737.9 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 137,447.0

$ 129,706.1

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended December 31 ,

Year Ended December 31 ,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues















Clearing and transaction fees

$ 1,232.3

$ 1,184.5

$ 4,988.2

$ 4,588.5 Market data and information services

181.6

167.2

710.2

663.7 Other

111.4

87.6

431.7

326.7 Total Revenues

1,525.3

1,439.3

6,130.1

5,578.9 Expenses















Compensation and benefits

220.8

212.9

850.3

828.6 Technology

65.7

58.5

255.8

218.7 Professional fees and outside services

33.9

36.1

132.7

144.4 Amortization of purchased intangibles

55.3

55.6

221.7

226.6 Depreciation and amortization

28.1

30.7

115.1

126.0 Licensing and other fee agreements

84.0

80.4

355.4

322.8 Other

90.4

101.9

267.6

276.1 Total Expenses

578.2

576.1

2,198.6

2,143.2 Operating Income

947.1

863.2

3,931.5

3,435.7 Non-Operating Income (Expense)















Investment income

936.5

1,076.9

4,079.1

5,275.3 Interest and other borrowing costs

(40.7)

(39.7)

(160.9)

(159.4) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

subsidiaries

91.2

66.8

350.9

296.9 Other non-operating income (expense)

(837.5)

(961.2)

(3,659.2)

(4,694.9) Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

149.5

142.8

609.9

717.9 Income before Income Taxes

1,096.6

1,006.0

4,541.4

4,153.6 Income tax provision

222.0

191.4

1,015.6

927.4 Net Income

$ 874.6

$ 814.6

$ 3,525.8

$ 3,226.2 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of

CME Group

$ 863.7

$ 804.3

$ 3,481.5

$ 3,185.6

















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group : Basic

$ 2.40

$ 2.24

$ 9.69

$ 8.87 Diluted

2.40

2.24

9.67

8.86 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

359,568

359,197

359,389

359,023 Diluted

360,050

359,693

359,944

359,500

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





















Quarter Ended December 31 ,

Year Ended December 31 ,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income

$ 874.6

$ 814.6

$ 3,525.8

$ 3,226.2 Restructuring and severance

1.0

2.7

11.3

17.6 Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)

69.0

69.0

275.9

280.3 Litigation matters or settlements

—

8.5

1.2

10.5 Strategic transaction-related costs

—

—

0.8

(2.2) Real estate-related costs (credits)

—

—

(2.0)

— Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses

0.7

13.0

2.9

12.9 Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

8.1

4.7

(3.6)

(67.1) Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on assets

0.1

0.9

0.9

1.3 Income tax effect related to above

(15.9)

(15.5)

(57.2)

(44.1) Other income tax items(2)

(18.7)

(33.2)

(16.8)

(34.0) Adjusted Net Income

$ 918.9

$ 864.7

$ 3,739.2

$ 3,401.4

















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common

Shareholders of CME Group

$ 907.4

$ 853.8

$ 3,692.2

$ 3,358.6

















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group : Basic

$ 2.40

$ 2.24

$ 9.69

$ 8.87 Diluted

2.40

2.24

9.67

8.86

















Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group : Basic

$ 2.52

$ 2.38

$ 10.27

$ 9.35 Diluted

2.52

2.37

10.26

9.34

















Weighted Average Number of Shares:















Basic common shares

359,568

359,197

359,389

359,023 Diluted common shares

360,050

359,693

359,944

359,500 Preferred shares(3)

4,584

4,584

4,584

4,584



1. Includes $11.2 million and $44.5 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA and $2.5 million and $9.8 million of amortization of purchased intangibles at S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC in the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. This is reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries on the Consolidated Statements of Income. 2. Other income tax items include benefits recognized for the settlement of various tax audits and for changes in state and local deferred tax rates. 3. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Operating Statistics





4Q 2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

3Q 2024

4Q 2024 Trading Days

63

61

63

64

64

Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1) CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

3Q 2024

4Q 2024 Interest rates

13,348

13,839

12,894

14,881

13,244 Equity indexes

6,922

6,856

6,779

7,407

6,343 Foreign exchange

1,007

984

1,075

1,089

969 Energy

2,158

2,412

2,447

2,571

2,519 Agricultural commodities

1,469

1,596

1,877

1,614

1,755 Metals

609

675

868

728

673 Total

25,513

26,360

25,941

28,289

25,503 Venue



















CME Globex

23,503

23,985

24,143

26,199

23,684 Open outcry

1,126

1,333

825

1,096

848 Privately negotiated

885

1,043

974

994

971 Total

25,513

26,360

25,941

28,289

25,503

Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1) CME Group RPC

Product Line

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

3Q 2024

4Q 2024 Interest rates

$ 0.488

$ 0.486

$ 0.484

$ 0.468

$ 0.485 Equity indexes

0.616

0.641

0.628

0.616

0.658 Foreign exchange

0.806

0.787

0.754

0.744

0.778 Energy

1.338

1.334

1.297

1.246

1.237 Agricultural commodities

1.361

1.356

1.366

1.346

1.359 Metals

1.502

1.556

1.511

1.540

1.530 Average RPC

$ 0.682

$ 0.695

$ 0.708

$ 0.666

$ 0.701