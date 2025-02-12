CME Group Inc. Reports All-Time Record Annual Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income And Adjusted Earnings Per Share For 2024

- Record revenue of
$6.1 billionfor full-year 2024, up 10%
CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.
The company reported revenue of
Total revenue for full-year 2024 was
"In 2024, CME Group had its best year ever, generating record annual average daily volume, revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share," said
|
1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart following the financial statements.
Fourth-quarter 2024 average daily volume (ADV) was 25.5 million contracts, in line with fourth-quarter 2023, including non-
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2024 totaled
As of
Statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. We want to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the factors that might affect our performance are increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities, including increased competition from new entrants into our markets and consolidation of existing entities; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological developments, including our ability to complete the development, implementation and maintenance of the enhanced functionality required by our customers while maintaining reliability and ensuring that such technology is not vulnerable to security risks; our ability to continue introducing innovative and competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis, including through our electronic trading capabilities, and derive revenues that are commensurate with our efforts and expectations, our ability to maintain the competitiveness of our existing products and services; our ability to adjust our fixed costs and expenses if our revenues decline; our ability to manage variable costs relating to
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in millions)
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 2,892.4
|
$ 2,912.0
|
Marketable securities
|
113.2
|
111.7
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
573.1
|
535.6
|
Other current assets (includes
|
559.4
|
1,138.4
|
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
|
98,895.4
|
90,192.5
|
Total current assets
|
103,033.5
|
94,890.2
|
Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
386.2
|
409.5
|
Intangible assets—trading products
|
17,175.3
|
17,175.3
|
Intangible assets—other, net
|
2,821.6
|
3,050.2
|
Goodwill
|
10,486.9
|
10,495.3
|
Other assets
|
3,543.5
|
3,685.6
|
Total Assets
|
$ 137,447.0
|
$ 129,706.1
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 79.9
|
$ 90.6
|
Short-term debt
|
749.8
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
2,588.8
|
3,133.8
|
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
|
98,895.4
|
90,192.5
|
Total current liabilities
|
102,313.9
|
93,416.9
|
Long-term debt
|
2,678.2
|
3,425.4
|
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
5,246.8
|
5,327.7
|
Other liabilities
|
721.2
|
798.2
|
Total Liabilities
|
110,960.1
|
102,968.2
|
CME Group Shareholders' Equity
|
26,486.9
|
26,737.9
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 137,447.0
|
$ 129,706.1
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Revenues
|
Clearing and transaction fees
|
$ 1,232.3
|
$ 1,184.5
|
$ 4,988.2
|
$ 4,588.5
|
Market data and information services
|
181.6
|
167.2
|
710.2
|
663.7
|
Other
|
111.4
|
87.6
|
431.7
|
326.7
|
Total Revenues
|
1,525.3
|
1,439.3
|
6,130.1
|
5,578.9
|
Expenses
|
Compensation and benefits
|
220.8
|
212.9
|
850.3
|
828.6
|
Technology
|
65.7
|
58.5
|
255.8
|
218.7
|
Professional fees and outside services
|
33.9
|
36.1
|
132.7
|
144.4
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
55.3
|
55.6
|
221.7
|
226.6
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28.1
|
30.7
|
115.1
|
126.0
|
Licensing and other fee agreements
|
84.0
|
80.4
|
355.4
|
322.8
|
Other
|
90.4
|
101.9
|
267.6
|
276.1
|
Total Expenses
|
578.2
|
576.1
|
2,198.6
|
2,143.2
|
Operating Income
|
947.1
|
863.2
|
3,931.5
|
3,435.7
|
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
|
Investment income
|
936.5
|
1,076.9
|
4,079.1
|
5,275.3
|
Interest and other borrowing costs
|
(40.7)
|
(39.7)
|
(160.9)
|
(159.4)
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
|
91.2
|
66.8
|
350.9
|
296.9
|
Other non-operating income (expense)
|
(837.5)
|
(961.2)
|
(3,659.2)
|
(4,694.9)
|
Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)
|
149.5
|
142.8
|
609.9
|
717.9
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
1,096.6
|
1,006.0
|
4,541.4
|
4,153.6
|
Income tax provision
|
222.0
|
191.4
|
1,015.6
|
927.4
|
Net Income
|
$ 874.6
|
$ 814.6
|
$ 3,525.8
|
$ 3,226.2
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of
|
$ 863.7
|
$ 804.3
|
$ 3,481.5
|
$ 3,185.6
|
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
|
Basic
|
$ 2.40
|
$ 2.24
|
$ 9.69
|
$ 8.87
|
Diluted
|
2.40
|
2.24
|
9.67
|
8.86
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
|
Basic
|
359,568
|
359,197
|
359,389
|
359,023
|
Diluted
|
360,050
|
359,693
|
359,944
|
359,500
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net Income
|
$ 874.6
|
$ 814.6
|
$ 3,525.8
|
$ 3,226.2
|
Restructuring and severance
|
1.0
|
2.7
|
11.3
|
17.6
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)
|
69.0
|
69.0
|
275.9
|
280.3
|
Litigation matters or settlements
|
—
|
8.5
|
1.2
|
10.5
|
Strategic transaction-related costs
|
—
|
—
|
0.8
|
(2.2)
|
Real estate-related costs (credits)
|
—
|
—
|
(2.0)
|
—
|
Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses
|
0.7
|
13.0
|
2.9
|
12.9
|
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments
|
8.1
|
4.7
|
(3.6)
|
(67.1)
|
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on assets
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
Income tax effect related to above
|
(15.9)
|
(15.5)
|
(57.2)
|
(44.1)
|
Other income tax items(2)
|
(18.7)
|
(33.2)
|
(16.8)
|
(34.0)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 918.9
|
$ 864.7
|
$ 3,739.2
|
$ 3,401.4
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common
|
$ 907.4
|
$ 853.8
|
$ 3,692.2
|
$ 3,358.6
|
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
|
Basic
|
$ 2.40
|
$ 2.24
|
$ 9.69
|
$ 8.87
|
Diluted
|
2.40
|
2.24
|
9.67
|
8.86
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
|
Basic
|
$ 2.52
|
$ 2.38
|
$ 10.27
|
$ 9.35
|
Diluted
|
2.52
|
2.37
|
10.26
|
9.34
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares:
|
Basic common shares
|
359,568
|
359,197
|
359,389
|
359,023
|
Diluted common shares
|
360,050
|
359,693
|
359,944
|
359,500
|
Preferred shares(3)
|
4,584
|
4,584
|
4,584
|
4,584
|
1. Includes
|
2. Other income tax items include benefits recognized for the settlement of various tax audits and for changes in state and local deferred tax rates.
|
3. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.
|
|
Quarterly Operating Statistics
|
4Q 2023
|
1Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
4Q 2024
|
Trading Days
|
63
|
61
|
63
|
64
|
64
|
Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)
|
CME Group ADV (in thousands)
|
Product Line
|
4Q 2023
|
1Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
4Q 2024
|
Interest rates
|
13,348
|
13,839
|
12,894
|
14,881
|
13,244
|
Equity indexes
|
6,922
|
6,856
|
6,779
|
7,407
|
6,343
|
Foreign exchange
|
1,007
|
984
|
1,075
|
1,089
|
969
|
Energy
|
2,158
|
2,412
|
2,447
|
2,571
|
2,519
|
Agricultural commodities
|
1,469
|
1,596
|
1,877
|
1,614
|
1,755
|
Metals
|
609
|
675
|
868
|
728
|
673
|
Total
|
25,513
|
26,360
|
25,941
|
28,289
|
25,503
|
Venue
|
CME Globex
|
23,503
|
23,985
|
24,143
|
26,199
|
23,684
|
Open outcry
|
1,126
|
1,333
|
825
|
1,096
|
848
|
Privately negotiated
|
885
|
1,043
|
974
|
994
|
971
|
Total
|
25,513
|
26,360
|
25,941
|
28,289
|
25,503
|
Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)
|
CME Group RPC
|
Product Line
|
4Q 2023
|
1Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
4Q 2024
|
Interest rates
|
$ 0.488
|
$ 0.486
|
$ 0.484
|
$ 0.468
|
$ 0.485
|
Equity indexes
|
0.616
|
0.641
|
0.628
|
0.616
|
0.658
|
Foreign exchange
|
0.806
|
0.787
|
0.754
|
0.744
|
0.778
|
Energy
|
1.338
|
1.334
|
1.297
|
1.246
|
1.237
|
Agricultural commodities
|
1.361
|
1.356
|
1.366
|
1.346
|
1.359
|
Metals
|
1.502
|
1.556
|
1.511
|
1.540
|
1.530
|
Average RPC
|
$ 0.682
|
$ 0.695
|
$ 0.708
|
$ 0.666
|
$ 0.701
|
1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.