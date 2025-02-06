CME Group Inc. Names Slate Of Director Nominees

The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:
Terrence A. Duffy, 66, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group
Kathryn Benesh, 65, CPA, Retired Partner, Deloitte
Timothy S. Bitsberger, 65, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department(2001-2005)
Charles P. Carey, 71, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group
- Bryan T. Durkin, 64, Former President,
CME Group
- Harold Ford Jr., 54, Regional President, PNC Financial Services Group; Former Member of
Congress(1997-2007)
- Martin J. Gepsman, 72, Independent Broker and Trader
- Daniel G. Kaye, 70, CPA, Retired Partner,
Ernst & Young LLP
- Phyllis M. Lockett, 59, Founder & Senior Advisor, LEAP Innovations; CEO LEAP-X
Deborah J. Lucas, 66, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy
- Rahael Seifu, 43, Director of Legal,
Google LLC
- William R. Shepard, 78, President and Founder,
Shepard International, Inc.
- Howard J. Siegel, 68, Independent Trader
- Dennis A. Suskind, 82, Retired Partner,
Goldman Sachs & Co.; Lead Director, CME Group
Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:
William W. Hobert, 61, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC
Patrick J. Mulchrone, 67, Independent Trader
Robert J. Tierney Jr., 49, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC
Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:
Patrick W. Maloney, 63, Independent Floor Broker
Liam Smith, 40, Chief Strategy Officer, Optiver
One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee:
Elizabeth A. Cook, 64, Independent Broker and Trader