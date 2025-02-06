Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CME Group Inc. Names Slate Of Director Nominees

CME Group Inc., the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its slate of candidates for its board of directors for election at the company's annual meeting to be held Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:

  • Terrence A. Duffy, 66, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group
  • Kathryn Benesh, 65, CPA, Retired Partner, Deloitte
  • Timothy S. Bitsberger, 65, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department (2001-2005)
  • Charles P. Carey, 71, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group
  • Bryan T. Durkin, 64, Former President, CME Group
  • Harold Ford Jr., 54, Regional President, PNC Financial Services Group; Former Member of Congress (1997-2007)
  • Martin J. Gepsman, 72, Independent Broker and Trader
  • Daniel G. Kaye, 70, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP
  • Phyllis M. Lockett, 59, Founder & Senior Advisor, LEAP Innovations; CEO LEAP-X
  • Deborah J. Lucas, 66, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy
  • Rahael Seifu, 43, Director of Legal, Google LLC
  • William R. Shepard, 78, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.
  • Howard J. Siegel, 68, Independent Trader
  • Dennis A. Suskind, 82, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.; Lead Director, CME Group

At the 2025 annual meeting,  Larry G. GerdesDaniel R. Glickman and  Terry L. Savage will not stand for re-election and will be retiring from the board.

"We want to thank our departing directors Larry, Dan and Terry for their distinguished service on our Board," said  Terry DuffyCME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for their many contributions to CME Group's success."

In addition, the CME Group Nominating and Governance Committee is recommending the following individuals for election by CME Group's Class B shareholders.

Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:

  • William W. Hobert, 61, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC
  • Patrick J. Mulchrone, 67, Independent Trader
  • Robert J. Tierney Jr., 49, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC

Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:

  • Patrick W. Maloney, 63, Independent Floor Broker
  • Liam Smith, 40, Chief Strategy Officer, Optiver

One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee:

  • Elizabeth A. Cook, 64, Independent Broker and Trader
