CME Group Inc. Names Slate Of Director Nominees

CME Group Inc. , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its slate of candidates for its board of directors for election at the company's annual meeting to be held Thursday, May 8, 2025 .

The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:

Terrence A. Duffy , 66, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group

, 66, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kathryn Benesh , 65, CPA, Retired Partner, Deloitte

, 65, CPA, Retired Partner, Deloitte Timothy S. Bitsberger , 65, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group ; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department (2001-2005)

, 65, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, ; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; (2001-2005) Charles P. Carey , 71, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group

, 71, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group Bryan T. Durkin, 64, Former President, CME Group

Harold Ford Jr., 54, Regional President, PNC Financial Services Group; Former Member of Congress (1997-2007)

(1997-2007) Martin J. Gepsman, 72, Independent Broker and Trader

Daniel G. Kaye, 70, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP

Phyllis M. Lockett, 59, Founder & Senior Advisor, LEAP Innovations; CEO LEAP-X

Deborah J. Lucas , 66, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management ; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy

, 66, Sloan Professor of Finance at the ; Director of the Rahael Seifu, 43, Director of Legal, Google LLC

William R. Shepard, 78, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.

Howard J. Siegel, 68, Independent Trader

Dennis A. Suskind, 82, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co. ; Lead Director, CME Group

At the 2025 annual meeting, Larry G. Gerdes , Daniel R. Glickman and Terry L. Savage will not stand for re-election and will be retiring from the board.

"We want to thank our departing directors Larry, Dan and Terry for their distinguished service on our Board," said Terry Duffy , CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for their many contributions to CME Group's success."

In addition, the CME Group Nominating and Governance Committee is recommending the following individuals for election by CME Group's Class B shareholders.

Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:

William W. Hobert , 61, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC

, 61, Managing Director and Founder, Patrick J. Mulchrone , 67, Independent Trader

, 67, Independent Trader Robert J. Tierney Jr ., 49, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC

Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:

Patrick W. Maloney , 63, Independent Floor Broker

, 63, Independent Floor Broker Liam Smith , 40, Chief Strategy Officer, Optiver

One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee: