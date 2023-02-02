CME Group Inc. Names Slate Of Director Nominees

CME Group Inc., the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated two new director candidates, Harold Ford Jr. and Kathryn Benesh, for election at its 2023 annual meeting to be held Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The two new nominees will join the following current directors standing for re-election:

Terrence A. Duffy , 64, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group

, 64, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group Timothy S. Bitsberger , 63, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department (2001-2005)

, 63, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department (2001-2005) Charles P. Carey , 69, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC

, 69, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC Bryan T. Durkin , 62, Former President, CME Group

, 62, Former President, CME Group Martin J. Gepsman , 70, Independent Broker and Trader

, 70, Independent Broker and Trader Larry G. Gerdes , 74, Chief Executive Officer, Pursuant Health; General Partner of Gerdes Huff Investments; Lead Director, CME Group

, 74, Chief Executive Officer, Pursuant Health; General Partner of Gerdes Huff Investments; Lead Director, CME Group Daniel R. Glickman , 78, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; Former Executive Director, Aspen Institute's Congressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, Kansas (1977-1995)

, 78, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; Former Executive Director, Congressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, (1977-1995) Daniel G. Kaye , 68, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP

, 68, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP Phyllis M. Lockett , 57, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations

, 57, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations Deborah J. Lucas , 64, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management ; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy

, 64, Sloan Professor of Finance at the ; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy Terry L. Savage , 78, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd.

, 78, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd. Rahael Seifu, 41, Senior Counsel, Google LLC

William R. Shepard , 76, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.

, 76, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc. Howard J. Siegel , 66, Independent Trader

, 66, Independent Trader Dennis A. Suskind , 80, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.

Current directors Dennis H. Chookaszian and Ana Dutra will be retiring from the Board and will not be standing for re-election at the 2023 annual meeting.

"I would like to thank our departing directors Dennis and Ana for their dedicated service on the CME Group Board of Directors and commitment to our success. We are grateful for their valued contributions," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About the new nominees:

Harold Ford Jr., 52. Mr. Ford served in Congress for 10 years, from 1997 to 2007. Mr. Ford represented Tennessee's 9th congressional district and was a member of the House Financial Services, Budget and Education committee during his time in Congress. He was recently appointed in January 2023 to serve as the Regional President for the New York market for PNC Financial Services Group where he has served as Vice Chairman, Corporate and Institutional Banking from 2020. Prior to joining PNC, Mr. Ford spent more than 10 years in investment banking with Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Ford, Jr. has also taught public policy at Vanderbilt University and the University of Michigan and is a co-host of "The Five" and is a frequent contributor to "Special Report with Bret Baier." He also serves on the Regulatory Advisory Council of One River Asset Management. Since November 2022, he has served as a member of the board of directors of SIGA Technologies, Inc and previously served on the boards of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corporation and Live Oak Acquisition Corporation. Mr. Ford also is affiliated with a number of non-profit organizations.

Kathryn Benesh, 63. Ms. Benesh retired from Deloitte in 2021 with 40 years of providing audit, assurance and advisory services to public and private companies within the energy, public utility, renewables, construction, manufacturing, and financial services industries. She also served as secretary and a board member of Deloitte & Touche LLP from 2004 to 2017, the board which had purview over the professional aspects of the audit & assurance practice. Through her career at Deloitte, she has gained experience with ESG matters and responses required for cyber incidents. Ms. Benesh is a CPA and current member of the AICPA. Ms. Benesh is active in the community in both Detroit and New York supporting multiple non-profit organizations, including serving on the Board of Marygrove College.

In addition, the CME Group Nominating and Governance Committee is recommending the following individuals for election by CME Group's Class B shareholders.

Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:

William W. Hobert , 59, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC

, 59, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC Patrick J. Mulchrone , 65, Independent Trader

, 65, Independent Trader Robert J. Tierney , 47, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC

Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:

Michael G. Dennis , 42, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC

, 42, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC Patrick W. Maloney , 61, Independent Floor Broker

One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee: