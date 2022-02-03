CME Group Inc. Names Slate Of Director Nominees

CME Group Inc. today announced its slate of candidates for its board of directors for election at the company's annual meeting to be held
The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:
-
Terrence A. Duffy, 63, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group
-
Timothy S. Bitsberger, 62, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department(2001-2005)
-
Charles P. Carey, 68, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC
-
Dennis H. Chookaszian, 78, Former Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council; Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA Insurance Companies
-
Bryan T. Durkin, 61, Former President, CME Group
-
Ana Dutra, 57, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, The Executives' Club of Chicago
-
Martin J. Gepsman, 69, Independent Broker and Trader
-
Larry G. Gerdes, 73, Chief Executive Officer, Pursuant Health; General Partnerof Gerdes Huff Investments
-
Daniel R. Glickman, 77, Lead Director of CME Group Board; Senior Advisor to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; Former Executive Director, Aspen Institute'sCongressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S.Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, Kansas(1977-1995)
-
Daniel G. Kaye, 67, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP
-
Phyllis M. Lockett, 56, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations
-
Deborah J. Lucas, 63, Sloan Professorof Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy
-
Terry L. Savage, 77, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd.
- Rahael Seifu, 40, Senior Counsel,
Google LLC
-
William R. Shepard, 75, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.
-
Howard J. Siegel, 65, Independent Trader
-
Dennis A. Suskind, 79, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.
In addition, the
Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:
-
William W. Hobert, 58, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC
-
Patrick J. Mulchrone, 64, Independent Trader
-
Robert J. Tierney, 46, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC
Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:
-
Michael G. Dennis, 41, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC
-
Patrick W. Maloney, 60, Independent Floor Broker
-
John (Jack) D. Newhouse, Jr., 43, Partner, Gator Trading Partners, LLC
One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee:
-
Elizabeth A. Cook, 61, Independent Broker and Trader