CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from Its 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Date 09/05/2025

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2025 annual meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders:

  • Elected Terrence A. DuffyKathryn BeneshTimothy S. BitsbergerCharles P. CareyBryan T. DurkinHarold Ford Jr.Martin J. GepsmanDaniel G. KayePhyllis M. LockettDeborah J. Lucas, Rahael Seifu, William R. ShepardHoward J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind, each for a one-year term expiring in 2026.
  • Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2025.
  • Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers.

There was no quorum in the elections of the Class B-1 directors, Class B-2 directors and the Class B-3 director. As a result, the following incumbent Class B directors will holdover and will continue to serve until his or her successor is duly elected at the 2026 annual meeting:

  • Class B-1: William W. HobertPatrick J. Mulchrone and Robert J. Tierney Jr.
  • Class B-2: Patrick W. Maloney.
  • Class B-3: Elizabeth A. Cook.

The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

