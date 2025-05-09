CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from Its 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2025 annual meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders:

Elected Terrence A. Duffy , Kathryn Benesh , Timothy S. Bitsberger , Charles P. Carey , Bryan T. Durkin , Harold Ford Jr. , Martin J. Gepsman , Daniel G. Kaye , Phyllis M. Lockett , Deborah J. Lucas , Rahael Seifu, William R. Shepard , Howard J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind , each for a one-year term expiring in 2026.

Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers.

There was no quorum in the elections of the Class B-1 directors, Class B-2 directors and the Class B-3 director. As a result, the following incumbent Class B directors will holdover and will continue to serve until his or her successor is duly elected at the 2026 annual meeting:

Class B-1: William W. Hobert , Patrick J. Mulchrone and Robert J. Tierney Jr.

, and Class B-2: Patrick W. Maloney .

. Class B-3: Elizabeth A. Cook .

The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.