CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results From Its 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2022 annual meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders:

Elected Terrence A. Duffy , Timothy S. Bitsberger , Charles P. Carey , Dennis H. Chookaszian , Bryan T. Durkin , Ana Dutra , Martin J. Gepsman , Larry G. Gerdes , Daniel R. Glickman , Daniel G. Kaye , Phyllis M. Lockett , Deborah J. Lucas , Terry L. Savage , Rahael Seifu, William R. Shepard , Howard J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind , each for a one-year term expiring in 2023; and

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Rahael Seifu, , and , each for a one-year term expiring in 2023; and Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022; and

as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022; and Approved the Amended and Restated Omnibus Stock Plan; and

Approved the Amended and Restated Director Stock Plan; and

Approved the Amended and Restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

The advisory vote on the compensation of named executive officers was not approved.

In addition, the company's Class B-2 shareholders elected Michael G. Dennis and Patrick W. Maloney each for a one-year term expiring in 2023.

There was no quorum in the elections of the Class B-1 directors and the Class B-3 director. As a result, William W. Hobert , Patrick J. Mulchrone and Robert J. Tierney Jr . will holdover as the Class B-1 directors, and Elizabeth A. Cook will holdover as the Class B-3 director. Each director will continue to serve until his or her successor is duly elected at the 2023 annual meeting.