CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results From Its 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Date 05/05/2021

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2021 annual meeting. 


At the meeting, shareholders:

  • Elected  Terrence A. Duffy Timothy S. Bitsberger Charles P. Carey Dennis H. Chookaszian Bryan T. Durkin Ana Dutra Martin J. Gepsman Larry G. Gerdes Daniel R. Glickman Daniel G. Kaye Phyllis M. Lockett Deborah J. Lucas Terry L. Savage, Rahael Seifu,  William R. Shepard Howard J. Siegel and  Dennis A. Suskind, each for a one-year term expiring in 2022;
  • Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021; and
  • Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of named executive officers.

In addition, the company's Class B-2 shareholders elected  Michael G. Dennis and  Patrick W. Maloney each for a one-year term expiring in 2022.

There was no quorum in the elections of the Class B-1 directors or the Class B-3 director. As a result,  William W. Hobert Patrick J. Mulchrone and  Robert J. Tierney will holdover as the Class B-1 directors and  Elizabeth A. Cook will holdover as the Class B-3 director.  Each director will continue to serve until his or her successor is duly elected at the 2022 annual meeting.

The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 