CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results From Its 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

At the meeting, shareholders:
- Elected
Terrence A. Duffy, Timothy S. Bitsberger, Charles P. Carey, Dennis H. Chookaszian, Bryan T. Durkin, Ana Dutra, Martin J. Gepsman, Larry G. Gerdes, Daniel R. Glickman, Daniel G. Kaye, Phyllis M. Lockett, Deborah J. Lucas, Terry L. Savage, Rahael Seifu, William R. Shepard, Howard J. Siegeland Dennis A. Suskind, each for a one-year term expiring in 2022;
- Ratified the appointment of
Ernst & Young LLPas the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021; and
- Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of named executive officers.
In addition, the company's Class B-2 shareholders elected
There was no quorum in the elections of the Class B-1 directors or the Class B-3 director. As a result,
The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the