CME Group Hits Second-Highest Monthly Volume Ever

November ADV reached 33.1 million contracts

Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 424,000 contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest monthly average daily volume (ADV) of 33.1 million contracts in November, an increase of 10% year-over-year. The company's monthly ADV record was set in April 2025 with 35.9 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

November 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional November 2025 product highlights compared to November 2024: