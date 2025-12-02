CME Group Hits Second-Highest Monthly Volume Ever

- November ADV reached 33.1 million contracts
- Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 424,000 contracts
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest monthly average daily volume (ADV) of 33.1 million contracts in November, an increase of 10% year-over-year. The company's monthly ADV record was set in April 2025 with 35.9 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.
November 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:
- Interest Rate ADV of 17.5 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 8.9 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts
- Agricultural ADV of 2.1 million contracts
- Metals ADV of 1.3 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 746,000 contracts
- Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 424,000 contracts ($13.2 billion notional)
Additional November 2025 product highlights compared to November 2024:
- Interest Rate ADV
- Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV of 746,000 contracts
- 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 2% to 2.8 million contracts
- SOFR options ADV increased 18% to 1.6 million contracts
- 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 56% to 675,000 contracts
- Equity Index ADV increased 39%
- Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 72% to 2.2 million contracts
- Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 80% to 1.6 million contracts
- E-Mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 28% to 682,000 contracts
- Energy ADV
- Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 18% to 326,000 contracts
- NY Heating Oil futures ADV increased 32% to 225,000 contracts
- Agricultural ADV increased 8%
- Corn futures ADV increased 2% to 514,000 contracts
- Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 4% to 201,000 contracts
- Metals ADV increased 52%
- Micro Gold futures ADV increased 235% to 476,000 contracts
- Silver futures ADV increased 22% to 108,000 contracts
- Micro Silver futures ADV increased 238% to 75,000 contracts
- Cryptocurrency ADV increased 78%
- Micro Ether futures ADV increased 176% to 229,000 contracts
- Ether futures ADV increased 127% to 24,000 contracts
- Micro Products ADV
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4 million contracts represented 45.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2% of overall Energy ADV
- International ADV increased 6% to 9.8 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 3% to 7.2 million contracts, APAC ADV up 13% to 2.2 million contracts and Latin America ADV up 16% to 193,000 contracts
- BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 17% to $386 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 1% to €304 billion
- Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending October 2025 were $135.2 billion for cash collateral and $160.3 billion for non-cash collateral