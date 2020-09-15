CME Group Global Head Of Financial And OTC Products And Managing Director Of Investor Relations To Present At Raymond James North American Equities Conference

CME Group announced today that Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, and John Peschier, Managing Director of Investor Relations, will present at the Raymond James 16th Annual North American Equities Conference on Thursday, September 17, at 9:40 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.