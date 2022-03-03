CME Group Global Head Of Commodities, Options & International Markets To Present At Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Commodities, Options & International Markets, will present at the 43rd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.