CME Group Futures To Launch On Robinhood, Bringing New Trading Opportunities To Retail Investors

CME Group introduces its first equity index, FX, cryptocurrency , metals and energy contracts to Robinhood customers

CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and Robinhood Derivatives, LLC ('Robinhood'), today announced that some of CME Group's most popular futures products have started rolling out on the Robinhood mobile app.

Over the coming weeks, all eligible Robinhood customers in the U.S. will have access to futures products across five major asset classes, including the four leading U.S. equity indices – S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average – as well as bitcoin and ether, major FX currency pairs, key metals including gold, silver and copper, and additional commodities such as crude oil and natural gas.

"We are extremely pleased to offer some of our most popular futures contracts to the broad network of retail traders on Robinhood," said Julie Winkler , Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group . "Demand for futures has skyrocketed as a new generation of self-directed traders is seeking diversified investment opportunities. Expanding retail access to futures trading is an integral step in educating and empowering this new crop of investors, and we look forward to working with Robinhood to continue providing the products and resources needed to tap into today's most important markets."

" Launching CME Group futures is a significant step forward in our mission to make Robinhood the best place for active traders," said JB Mackenzie, VP and GM of Futures and International at Robinhood. "We're rolling out an elegant new mobile trading ladder that we built from scratch and allows customers to trade simply and efficiently at the speed of a tap. This reimagined experience, coupled with some of the lowest fees in the industry, makes trading futures at Robinhood an easy decision."

CME Group offers a wide variety of educational resources for both seasoned and first-time traders, including the CME Institute and Futures Fundamentals, which include free online courses, webinars, interactive tutorials and insights from industry experts and academics, allowing users to gain the knowledge, resources and confidence they need to trade futures.

Robinhood also offers a number of educational resources to help customers make informed decisions. This includes futures articles on Robinhood Learn, as well as a series of YouTube videos that will roll out over the coming months and provide additional information on what futures are, how to trade them, and more.

For more information on CME Group and its products, please visit: www.cmegroup.com.