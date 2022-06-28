CME Group Expands Suite Of Voluntary Carbon Emissions Offset Contracts Amid Record Volume, Open Interest

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will add two new futures contracts to its suite of voluntary carbon products, which have quickly found market adoption since launching last year.
The CBL N-GEO Trailing and CBL C-GEO Trailing futures contracts will be available for trading on
"CME Group has been a leader in introducing effective price discovery and risk management solutions that help global businesses manage the risks associated with carbon reduction," said
- 135+ million carbon emissions offsets have been traded since launch, equivalent to over 135 million metric tons of CO2e.
- Record open interest on
June 9, 2022of 22,669 contracts, with open interest extending out through 2025.
- Record volume on
June 14, 2022of 5,117 contracts traded, with combined average daily volume in June currently over 1,400 contracts.
- June has seen a record number of new participants, with over 90 participants having traded one of the existing carbon emissions offset products since launch.
Under the existing CBL N-GEO and CBL C-GEO futures contracts, offset eligibility rolls on an annual basis and the oldest vintage years are no longer eligible for delivery. The Trailing contracts are designed to help market participants manage the price risks associated with these older vintage years.
CBL N-GEO Trailing and CBL C-GEO Trailing futures will be listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information on