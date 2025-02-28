Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CME Group Executives To Present At 2025 Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date 28/02/2025

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Global Head of Fixed Income Mike Dennis and Executive Director of Investor Relations Adam Minick will present at the 46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 4, at 11:35 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's Investor Relations website. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.  

