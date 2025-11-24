CME Group Cryptocurrency Complex Reaches All-Time Daily Volume Record

Micro futures and options suite achieves new daily volume record of 676,088 contracts

Micro Bitcoin futures and options reach record daily volume of 210,347 contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Cryptocurrency futures and options suite achieved an all-time daily volume record of 794,903 contracts on November 21. The new high overtakes the previous record of 728,475 contracts set on August 22, 2025.

"Amid ongoing market uncertainty, demand for deeply liquid, regulated crypto risk management tools is accelerating," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "Clients across the globe continue to turn to our benchmark Cryptocurrency futures and options to hedge their risk and pursue opportunities in this complex environment, with both large institutions and retail traders driving record activity across our product suite."

CME Group Cryptocurrency futures and options continue to reach new highs this year. Trading highlights include:

Year-to-date, overall cryptocurrency average daily volume (ADV) of 270,900 contracts ( $12 billion in notional), up 132% year-over-year, with average open interest (OI) of 299,700 contracts ( $26.6 billion in notional), up 82% year-over-year

average daily volume (ADV) of 270,900 contracts ( in notional), up 132% year-over-year, with average open interest (OI) of 299,700 contracts ( in notional), up 82% year-over-year Q4 ADV of 403,200 contracts ( $14.2 billion in notional), up 106% vs. Q4 '24, with average OI 493,700 contracts ( $35.4 billion in notional), up 117% vs. Q4 '24

For more information, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/crypto.