CME Group Chief Financial Officer, Global Head Of Financial And OTC Products And Global Head Of Commodities And Options Products To Present At Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Date 15/09/2020

CME Group announced today that John Pietrowicz, Chief Financial Officer, Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, and Derek Sammann, Global Head of Commodities and Options Products, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 16, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). 

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.  An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.