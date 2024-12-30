CME Group Announces Trading Hours For U.S. National Day Of Mourning To Honor Former President Jimmy Carter

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, has announced that it will honor the passing of former President Jimmy Carter by implementing an early close for agricultural, equity and interest rate markets on the National Day of Mourning on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

U.S. equity markets will be open until 8:30 a.m. CT on January 9. All U.S. equity options expiring on January 9 will be moved to expire on January 8.

Interest rates and agricultural markets will close at 12:15 p.m. CT on Thursday, January 9.

BrokerTec U.S. Repo and Treasury products will have an early close of 2:30 p.m. CT and 1:30 p.m. CT, respectively, on January 9.

CME Group cryptocurrency, energy, foreign exchange, and metals markets, as well as products traded on the EBS platform, will operate with normal trading hours.

The full trading schedule for January 9 can be found here.

All products trading on CME Globex will reopen at their regularly scheduled time on January 9 for a trade date of January 10.