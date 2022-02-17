CME Group Announces Senior Leadership Changes

"CME Group has a proven history of evolving our business to meet changing market demands and opportunities," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
The new management team structure is detailed below, with all positions reporting to Duffy unless otherwise noted:
Sunil Cutinho, who previously led CME Clearing and served in a variety of technology roles since joining the company in 2002, has been appointed Chief Information Officer. Overseeing the company's enterprise technology, Cutinho will replace Kevin Kometerwho is retiring at mid-year.
Julie Holzrichter, Chief Operating Officer, will assume an expanded role to oversee both global operations and CME Clearing. Holzrichter was appointed COO in 2014.
Suzanne Spraguehas been promoted to the management team as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Clearing & Post-Trade Services, reporting to Holzrichter. Sprague has served as Managing Director, Credit, Collateral and Liquidity Risk and Banking for CME Clearing since 2015.
Sean Tullywill continue to lead the company's interest rates business, its largest asset class by revenue, as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Rates & OTC Products. He is responsible for helping global clients navigate the ongoing market transition from LIBOR to SOFR-based products. He also will continue to oversee CME Group'scash and OTC businesses.
Tim McCourthas been promoted to the management team as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Equity and FX Products and will be responsible for overseeing equity, foreign exchange, cryptocurrency and alternative investment products. He has led the company's equity and alternative investment business since joining the company in 2013.
John Pietrowiczhas announced his plans to retire in 2023. Lynne Fitzpatrickhas been promoted to the management team as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and will succeed Pietrowicz upon his retirement. Fitzpatrick will work closely with Pietrowicz to ensure a smooth transition over the next year. She has served as Managing Director, Treasurer & Head of Corporate Development since 2017.
"On behalf of everyone at CME Group, I want to thank Kevin for all he has done to help our company advance, not only through technology, but through countless other contributions over his nearly 30-year career," said Duffy. "I also want to thank John for his leadership over the last 20 years, as he has been a part of so many milestones for our company. I look forward to continuing to work with John to deliver value to
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary