CME Group Announces Record Ultra 10-Year Note And 30-Year Bond Futures Volumes On February 23

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Ultra 10-Year Note futures reached a record volume of 1.7 million contracts on
Additionally, Ultra 10-Year Note futures reached numerous open interest (OI) records during the month of February, including a record 1.4 million contracts on
"
Other notable records across
- Multiple 3-Year Mid-Curve options OI records in February, including a record 5.4 million contracts on
February 11, above the prior long-standing record of 5.05 million contracts set in September 2013.
- Record Eurodollar 3-Year Mid-Curve options volume of 994,059 contracts on
February 16, surpassing the prior record of 891,227 set on January 11, 2021.
- Record SOFR futures OI of 751,594 contracts on
February 24, passing the prior record of 746,131 set on February 22, 2021.
- Record 3-Year Note futures OI of 13,584 contracts on
February 23, passing the prior record of 12,082 set on February 22, 2021.
For more information on