CME Group Announces Record Ultra 10-Year Note And 30-Year Bond Futures Volumes On February 23

Date 25/02/2021

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Ultra 10-Year Note futures reached a record volume of 1.7 million contracts on February 23, surpassing the previous record of 1.5 million set on February 25, 2020.  A record 1.8 million 30-Year Bond futures contracts were also traded on February 23, passing the prior record of 1.7 million set on February 25, 2020.


Additionally, Ultra 10-Year Note futures reached numerous open interest (OI) records during the month of February, including a record 1.4 million contracts on February 22, 2021, surpassing the previous record of 1.32 million set on February 19, 2021.

"CME Group is the destination for interest rate and treasury market risk management, as global clients look to manage continued uncertainty across the U.S. and global economies," said Agha Mirza, Managing Director and Global Head of Interest Rate and OTC Products, CME Group. "During the month of February, we have seen strong trading volume and record open interest across a number of products in response to rapidly increasing U.S. Treasury market volatility as yields in some tenors have reached 12-month highs. We continue to focus on providing our global client base with the tools they need to mitigate risk going forward."

Other notable records across CME Group's Interest Rates complex during the month of February, include:

  • Multiple 3-Year Mid-Curve options OI records in February, including a record 5.4 million contracts on February 11, above the prior long-standing record of 5.05 million contracts set in September 2013.
  • Record Eurodollar 3-Year Mid-Curve options volume of 994,059 contracts on February 16, surpassing the prior record of 891,227 set on January 11, 2021.
  • Record SOFR futures OI of 751,594 contracts on February 24, passing the prior record of 746,131 set on February 22, 2021.
  • Record 3-Year Note futures OI of 13,584 contracts on February 23, passing the prior record of 12,082 set on February 22, 2021.

For more information on CME Group's Interest Rates markets, please see: www.cmegroup.com/interestrates.