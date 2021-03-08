 Skip to main Content
CME Group Announces New Micro E-mini Equity Index Futures Trading Volume Records

Date 08/03/2021

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro E-mini Equity Index futures reached record trading volume of 5.1 million contracts on March 4 across all four indexes – the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average Indexes. These new highs surpassed the prior record of 4.4 million contracts set on February 26, 2021.


Other volume records on March 4 include:

  • 2.2 million Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures contracts, passing the prior record of 2 million contracts set on September 8, 2020.
  • 2.1 million Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts, passing the prior record of 1.9 million contracts set on February 25, 2021.
  • 423,255 Micro E-mini Russell 2000 futures contracts, exceeding the prior record of 362,663 contracts set on February 26, 2021.

For more information on CME Group's Micro E-mini Equity Index products, please see: www.cmegroup.com/microeminis.

 