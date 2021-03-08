CME Group Announces New Micro E-mini Equity Index Futures Trading Volume Records

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro E-mini Equity Index futures reached record trading volume of 5.1 million contracts on
Other volume records on
- 2.2 million Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures contracts, passing the prior record of 2 million contracts set on
September 8, 2020.
- 2.1 million Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts, passing the prior record of 1.9 million contracts set on
February 25, 2021.
- 423,255 Micro E-mini Russell 2000 futures contracts, exceeding the prior record of 362,663 contracts set on
February 26, 2021.
For more information on