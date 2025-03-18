CME Group Announces First Trades Of Solana (SOL) Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its new Solana (SOL) futures are now available for trading in both a micro-sized (25 SOL) and a larger-sized contract (500 SOL). The first trade, a block, took place on Sunday, March 16, and was executed between FalconX and StoneX.

"We are pleased to see such early support for our new futures contracts," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "The addition of SOL and Micro SOL futures to our regulated cryptocurrency suite will provide investors with the capital-efficient tools they need to support their growing cryptocurrency investment and hedging strategies."

"FalconX is proud to execute the first block trade in CME Group SOL futures with StoneX," said Josh Barkhordar, Head of US Sales at FalconX. "This highly anticipated launch marks a historic moment for the Solana ecosystem, allowing institutional investors to manage risk and price exposure on a regulated venue. We're committed to offering innovative derivatives products to support a maturing market."

"StoneX is proud to support CME Group and our clients in clearing these new innovative products that CME Group continues to bring to market," said Vincent Angelico, Head of Clearing and Execution Services for StoneX Group. "We continue to observe substantial growth in institutional demand for cryptocurrency access and recognize that our ability to swiftly adapt to this demand is crucial to our ongoing success as one of the largest non-bank FCMs."

"It's exciting to see CME Group continue to deliver innovative products that are in high demand," said Rob Strebel, Head of Relationship Management at Cumberland DRW. "Our team is proud to support CME Group's product expansion in digital assets -- and its adoption by institutional investors -- by providing trusted, deep liquidity across a wide spectrum of assets like Solana Futures."

"Wedbush has actively cleared Crypto Futures offered by CME Group since inception and continues to do so today with the launch of Solana Futures," said Bob Fitzsimmons, EVP at Wedbush. "This digital journey is evolving each day, and has been an interesting path for Wedbush. We anticipate more growth, and welcome it."

CME Group Solana futures are cash-settled and based on the CME CF Solana-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of SOL and is calculated daily at 4:00 p.m. London time.

For more information on these products, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/Solana.