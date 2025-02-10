CME Group Announces First Trades Of Physically-Delivered Ethanol Futures & Options

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its new physically-delivered Ethanol futures and options are now available for trading. A total of five futures contracts traded on February 7, 2025 .

"We are pleased to see industry support for our latest Ethanol contracts, which have enhanced specifications and are complementary to our existing suite of renewable fuel products," said Peter Keavey , Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group . "Ethanol is an increasingly important component of the transportation fuel mix, and the physically-delivered futures will allow gasoline blenders and other commercial users to hedge their price exposure and more effectively manage the differential between other refined products."

Ethanol futures are sized at 42,000 gallons, which is in line with CME Group's benchmark RBOB Gasoline futures and NY ULSD Heating Oil futures. Ethanol futures offer flexibility to market participants by providing options for delivery.

Denatured Ethanol futures and options are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please visit here.