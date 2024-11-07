CME Group Announces Employment Agreement Extension For Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy

- Chief Financial Officer Lynne Fitzpatrick Appointed to President and CFO
- Chief Operating Officer
Julie Holzrichterto Step Down and Assume Advisory Role
-
Suzanne Spragueto Succeed Holzrichter
The company also announced
"On behalf of CME Group, I want to congratulate and thank Julie for her many contributions," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"I am also very pleased to promote both Lynne and Suzanne into expanded roles. We are very fortunate to have built such a strong, capable management team that will ensure a seamless transition as our company continues to move forward."
With more than 30 years of service, Holzrichter has held roles of increasing responsibility, rising through the company's ranks from market reporter to a senior member of the management team. She was instrumental in helping the company transition from open outcry to electronic trading as well as leading operational integrations resulting from mergers with the
"It has been my greatest honor to work with so many talented and knowledgeable colleagues and clients during my career at CME Group," said Holzrichter. "I grew up at this great company and am proud to have participated in its dynamic growth as well as the evolution of the broader industry."
Fitzpatrick, who has been CFO since 2023, joined the company in 2006. She previously served as Senior Managing Director & Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director of Corporate Development and Treasurer, and in a number of positions across the company's finance organization. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from
Sprague, who has served as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Clearing and Post-Trade Services since 2022, joined