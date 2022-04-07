CME Group And CF Benchmarks To Launch 11 New Cryptocurrency Reference Rates And Real-Time Indices On April 25 - Expanded Suite Of Non-Tradable Reference Rates And Indices To Capture Over 90% Of Investible Cryptocurrency Market Cap Today

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and CF Benchmarks, the leading provider of cryptocurrency benchmark indices, today announced plans to launch 11 new cryptocurrency reference rates and real-time indices, which will be calculated and published daily by CF Benchmarks, beginning
These reference rates and indices are not tradable futures products. They include the following:
• Algorand (ALGO)
• Cosmos (ATOM)
• Solana (SOL)
• Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
• Litecoin (LTC)
• Stellar Lumens
• Cardano (ADA)
• Polkadot (DOT)
(XLM)
• Chainlink (LINK)
• Polygon (MATIC)
• Uniswap (UNI)
"As the digital asset market continues to expand, there is an increasing demand for reliable, standardized cryptocurrency pricing information based on robust, regulated reference rates," said
CME CF Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices are based on robust methodologies that have regular expert oversight and are designed to meet the growing need for transparent, regulated and round-the-clock pricing.
Several leading crypto exchanges and trading platforms will provide pricing data for these new benchmarks, starting initially with
"Extending the CME CF Cryptocurrency Reference Rates and Real Time Indices further underlines the commitment of both
"Enhancing market infrastructure means a broader range of investors can easily engage in the digital asset class," said Juthica Chou, Head of OTC Options Trading at Kraken. "The launch of 11 new indices opens the door for traditional investors to gain exposure to a much broader range of cryptocurrencies through a suite of products they are already familiar with."
"Evolve's physical-crypto ETFs rely on CME CF Reference Rates to provide liquidity, tight tracking and reliable NAV for investors," says
"The transparency and robustness of the new CME CF Reference Rates enable a much broader range of products representing the diversity of crypto assets," said
Each of these new reference rates will provide the
